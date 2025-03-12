Hi, Subscriber

Broncos Get Bad News After $30 Million ‘Joker’ Candidate’s Decision

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
Getty
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Denver Broncos have had a successful free agency, particularly on defense where they have secured all of the positions head coach Sean Payton noted as targets. The Broncos have been quieter on offense, and their search for a “joker” took another downturn.

The Broncos hosted former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram for a visit.

He left without a contract. Moreover, Evans’ tour has continued with the Broncos’ AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, hosting him on Tuesday.

“Two-time Pro Bowl TE Evan Engram is visiting the #Chargers today, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on March 11. “Engram also visited the #Broncos. A potential AFC West battle emerging for the top free-agent tight end.

“What I know of Evan Engram visit,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on March 10. “Began Sunday night with Broncos’ coaches, personnel taking TE out for dinner. Engram spent most of day today at Broncos’ facility visiting w/coaches/personnel/staff. He then left building w/out a deal. Still working thru it. We’ll see.”

Broncos Could Have to Break Bank for Evan Engram

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

GettyEvan Engram #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Juwan Johnson was also a speculative target for the Broncos. An undrafted free agent out of Oregon, he played for Payton on the New Orleans Saints in 2020 and 2021.

Johnson’s decision to return to the Saints could be two blows in one for the Broncos.

“Breaking: The #Saints are re-signing free agent TE Juwan Johnson to a 3-year deal worth over $30M, per sources,” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported on X on March 11. “One of the top TEs available, Johnson comes off a career-best 50/548/3 season in New Orleans.”

Johnson, who turns 29 in September, set career highs with his receptions and yards. His deal could be telling for the Broncos hopes to sign Engram.

Johnson was the No. 17 overall player and TE1 in The Athletic’s free agency rankings.

The Athletic also expected the Broncos to have an interest in Johnson in free agency, given his “joker”-like qualities. Engram was not ranked, but that was because the Jaguars released him on March 7 after the rankings were published.

“Johnson is far from a household name, but the former undrafted wide receiver is awfully talented,” The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur wrote in February. “Johnson is a big-play threat who could blossom in a better offense. He is also a much better blocker than you’d expect for a converted wideout, showing great play strength and competitiveness.

“Juwan Johnson landed $10M/year from the Saints,” Stevens said in another post. “Evan Engram is going to get well over that price tag.”

Sean Payton: Broncos ‘Need’ a ‘Joker’

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

GettyDenver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Payton put the emphasis on the need for the “joker,” explaining how integral it can be to a successful offense.

“I would say we need a ‘joker,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back, and then you get the matchups. And we had quite a few of them here, because you’re getting 2-high defense, and you have to work the inside.”

The Broncos can still explore other options, including Engram.

They could also roll with a combination of blocker Adam Trautman, who led the position for the Broncos in 2024, and a rookie draft pick. The Broncos own the No. 20 overall selection.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com.

