Broncos Sign Big-Bodied Former Saints Playmaker to Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos made several roster moves on the eve of their first practice of Week 6.

After elevating linebacker Levelle Bailey to the active roster, re-signing offensive lineman Cameron Fleming, and signing OL Dieter Eiselen and wide receiver Kaden Smith to the practice squad, the Broncos raided the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

“The Denver Broncos signed WR AT Perry to their practice squad, per source,” NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reported on X on October 8.

Despite his potential contributions, Perry does come with red flags that led to his ouster in New Orleans.

The Saints selected Perry in the sixth round of the 2023 draft.

“Perry fell to the sixth round in last year’s draft for unquantifiable “character concerns,” and that may have played a part in the decision to not claim him,” Saints Wire’s Josh Sigler wrote on October 7. “And his problems in New Orleans have been with picking up the playbook and executing his role on offense.”

Perry’s ties to the Broncos’ coaching staff and front office could help ease his transition to a new situation.

A.T. Perry Has Ties to Sean Payton’s Coaching Staff

“Former NO asst scout director Cody Rager, now Broncos’ VP of player personnel, was in on drafting Perry last year in 6th rd,” 9News’ Mike Klis posted on X.

“Sean Payton was two years removed from Saints when team drafted A.T. Perry in 2023 but Broncos’ offensive asst Pete Carmichael was Saints’ OC last year so Perry should pick up Denver’s offense quickly,” Klis said in a follow-up post on X.

Perry is 6-foot-5 and turns 25 years old on October 26. He caught 12 passes for 246 yards and 4 touchdowns on 18 targets as a rookie in 2023.

He fits a theme of the Broncos’ wide receiving corps.

Perry joins a group headlined by Courtland Sutton (6-foot-4). It also features Josh Reynolds (6-foot-3), Lil’Jordan Humphrey (6-foot-4) and rookies Troy Franklin (6-foot-2) and Devaughn Vele (6-foot-5).

Second-year wideout and 2023 All-Pro kick returner Marvin Mims Jr. is the shortest player and the only receiver on the Broncos’ 53-man roster listed under 6 feet tall.

A.T. Perry’s NFL Journey Brings Him Back to Broncos

For however long it lasts, Perry’s journey to Denver and the Broncos is a veritable full-circle moment for all parties.

“This is honestly pretty funny. The Saints drafted A.T. Perry with the pick they got from the Broncos in the Adam Trautman trade,” WWL’s Jeff Nowak posted on X in reaction to the news of Perry’s defection. “Now Perry goes to Denver, the team that will be traveling to New Orleans in a little over a week.”

Perry was the No. 195 overall pick of the draft in 2023.

The Broncos originally acquired the pick used to select Perry from the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. Denver then flipped him again as a future first-round pick in the Trautman deal. The Broncos also received the No. 247 overall pick in the same class in that deal.

They used that on backup center Alex Forsyth. He could make his first start in Week 6 if Luke Wattenberg cannot play after suffering an injury in the Broncos’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders.