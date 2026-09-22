Broncos Move on Former Saints Find, 2 Other RBs Amid J.K. Dobbins News

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins’ ailment is even less severe than initial updates revealed following his early exit in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That did not stop the team from exploring other options.

“The #Broncos had a trio of running backs in for tryouts, per the wire,” the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel reported on X on September 22. “Jaden Nixon (Central Florida), Sam Scott (Wyoming), Marcus Yarns (Delaware).”

“Not a surprise as J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are a bit nicked up,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens posted on X in reaction.

J.K. Dobbins News Leads to Broncos RB Workouts

Of the three backs the Broncos brought in, Yarns is the only one with any type of NFL experience, having spent time with the New Orleans Saints in 2025. Nixon and Scott are both college free agents.

Nixon rushed for 1,973 yards from 2021 through the 2025 season. Scott, who also played linebacker in college, tallied 1,091 from 2022 through the end of last season.

Still, the outlook for Dobbins remains positive.

“Per source #Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins suffered leg cramps in game vs Jax,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on September 22. “Will monitor this week but there is optimism the team dodged a serious setback.”

Dobbins, who turns 28 in December, rushed for 36 yards on 10 carries in Week 2.

It was a step back from his identical output on eight carries in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. But the Broncos put a lot of their faith for an improved rushing attack on Dobbins.

Rookie Looms Large for J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins’ status is key for Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman. Coleman stepped up in his teammates’ absence against the Jaguars to tally 39 yards and 1 touchdown on three carries, adding another 19 yards on three receptions.

Dobbins has battled injuries for his entire career.

He raised eyebrows with a vow before the campaign to play in all 17 regular-season games, something that is not entirely in his control.

His current injury appears to be a minor setback, which is good. Coleman’s debut only furthered what he showed the Broncos before season, and it could eventually lead to the fourth-round selection eating into Dobbins and Harvey’s carries as the season plays out.