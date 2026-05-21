Broncos Predicted To Move Off 0-3 All-Time QB

The Denver Broncos‘ quarterback situation is perhaps a bit more tenuous than the team would have hoped it would be at this point in the season.

Amidst doubts as to whether the Bo Nix will be 100% healthy come Week 1, which commences the start of a brutal initial six-game schedule for the Broncos, after having reconstructive ankle surgery this offseason, The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider believes that the franchise will opt to only retain one backup quarterback come the start of the season.

Writing his prediction for the team’s 53-man roster for the upcoming season, Kosmider projects that general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton will opt to go with just Bo Nix and former Patriots and Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham. As a result, this will see ex-Colts sixth round draft pick Sam Ehlinger be cut from the team.

Whilst to Nix is expected at this point to be ready to go by the start of training camp in mid-late July, the timelines and potential for future complications can be hard to predict for major injuries.

Sam Ehlinger Projected to Be Odd Quarterback Out

“Nix’s timeline to return from last season’s ankle injury is the most intriguing aspect of Denver’s quarterback room as on-field offseason work begins. Head coach Sean Payton said earlier this month that Nix could see the field at some point during the team’s June schedule, most likely during its mandatory minicamp. The third-year quarterback will be back by the start of training camp at the latest.” Kosmider wrote on Thursday.

And despite predicting that Stidham would eventually win the backup quarterback spot, Kosmider concedes that the 29-year old does not have it in the bag – at least not yet.

“Is Stidham still cemented as the team’s No. 2 quarterback? The Broncos re-signed Ehlinger, last year’s third-stringer, to a one-year contract in March, less than two months after Stidham’s underwhelming performance in place of the injured Nix in the AFC Championship Game. Payton didn’t rule out a change in the pecking order when he was asked during the league meeting in Arizona in March whether there would be an offseason battle to back up Nix.”

Would it Be Wise to Cut Sam Ehlinger in August?

Although you wouldn’t necessarily see it on their respective win-loss records in pro football – 1-3 for Stidham and 0-3 for Ehlinger, the pair held in very different regard to one another.

Stidham has an earned reputation as one of the better backups in the NFL, and during his 8 games – including 4 starts – in 2022 and 2023 posted yearly quarterback ratings of 89.2 and 87.7.

The former Texas product Ehlinger, on the other hand, has only seen action on offense in one season, 2022, where he went 0-3 in 3 starts and 4 games, throwing for 573 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for a 76.1 passer rating.

Ehlinger is certainly an above-average third stringer, and if there are concerns as to Nix’s health heading into the start of the season, retaining him on the active roster could well be prudent. But if it is a straight choice between him and Stidham, the Auburn man will no doubt have the upper hand.