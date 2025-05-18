Denver Broncos Could Have a Surprise Defender Leading Surge This Season

Denver Broncos’ Drew Sanders is one of the better defenders on the team. Unfortunately, for Sanders he could be in a position to not have a starting position this season for the Broncos. Denver signed free agent inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw this offseason to start as the team’s inside linebacker. There will be competition throughout training camp for the starting position, but all signs point towards Greenlaw being the starter.

Greenlaw has a history of injuries throughout his career, so there could be an opportunity for Sanders because of his past. In an article by Chad Jensen, head coach Sean Payton is excited about Sanders and what he offers to the defense.

“We think Sanders can be a starter in this league at linebacker. Now let’s see how it goes,” Payton said. “We’re going to keep adding good players. Competition, we just want competition in all positions. We’re not anointing anyone starters, but we just want to keep bringing in competition, and we’ll get good results.”

Sanders changes position

The Broncos will use Sanders strictly as an inside linebacker this season, as the third-year pro has played outside linebacker for the team.

“Right now, inside we are talking about Drew, and last year we went into the offseason with the edge idea,” Payton said. “Then we have progressed enough to where he is going to work inside. It’s how the season finished, too. We are going to keep him right there.”

Sanders must remain healthy this season if he wants to stay in the rotation. Last season, he suffered Achilles tear during offseason training, which only allowed him to play in four games and the playoffs.

Sanders, standing at 6’5 was difficult for evaluators to evaluate during the draft process as he had film doing many things well at the University of Arkansas.

Sanders brings a different perspective to defense

Sanders is a physical linebacker who does a good job of stopping the run and playing the pass. Drew also does a great job of rushing the passer, as its one of the reasons why the team moved him to outside linebacker last season. It’s vital that Sanders take every snap, every play seriously, as the inside linebacker is right in the thick of the action, keeping the defense organized and setting the tone with every tackle. He has all the tools not only to be a good linebacker for the Broncos but to be one of the better defensive players in the league.

Playing in the SEC in college allowed Sanders to compete at the highest level in college football. Sanders’s transition has been up and down, mainly because of injuries, but this season, many are expecting to see why the Broncos are so high on Drew. Denver plays in one of the toughest divisions in football as they must battle against the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, San Diego Chargers’ Justin Herbert, and recently acquired Las Vegas Raiders’ Geno Smith twice a season. It should be an exciting season for Sanders and the Broncos defense as he continues to work himself into getting healthy and a starting position.