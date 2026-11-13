Denver Broncos Add ‘Elite’ Young Cornerback During Bye Week

The Denver Broncos have doubled back for Sean Fresch, setting up some future intrigue.

“Per source, Broncos signed Sean Fresch to their practice squad,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens reported in a post on X on November 13. “He’s back.”

“#Broncos signing of CB Sean Fresch Jr. back to the practice squad is official on the wire. He was waived from the active roster earlier this week when Denver thought it was trading for Daiyan Henley,” the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted in a corroborating report.

“Denver’s got an open spot on the 53-man roster.”

The Broncos have an open roster spot due to the nixed trade for Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley.

Denver is on bye this week, so Fresch was not imminently needed. However, the Broncos were without backup corner Kris Abrams-Draine in Week 9, and starter Riley Moss exited the win over the Carolina Panthers early after suffering a concussion.

However, Fresch’s greatest contributions have been on special teams.

Even so, the Broncos have already elevated Fresch from the practice squad three times this season. They will need to re-sign him to their 53-man roster to have him active again.

Broncos’ Sean Fresch Gets Long-Sought Opportunity

Fresch spoke candidly about what kind of player he is long before joining head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos.

“A team player team player, for sure. I’m gonna do anything I can for the team, any position that I need to play. I’m smart, I’m aware of everything that’s going on out there, and I’m just gonna give 100%.

“Whatever position it is–whether that’s punt returner, nickel, cornerback–I’m always going to put my best foot forward, and I’m gonna give everything to the team. And I’m a team player, teammate-first type of player, and I just think I’m elite. Hands down, any position that I take the field in, I’m gonna just–I’m gonna be elite at that position. Whether it’s punt return or defensive back, I think I can do some great things,” Fresch said in an interview for the UFL in August.

“I’m just around the football [at defensive back], really. And punt return, I’m just back there floating, honestly. I catch the ball, I’m trying to score every single time, and that’s just that.”

Fresch went undrafted in 2025, and he starred in the UFL before signing with the Broncos.

“I’ve waited a long time. From Little League, I was one of the guys that came up in Little League that–there was a group of us that everybody thought would make it, but I haven’t really gotten that chance yet,” Fresch said. “I waited a long time, and I’ve just always put my best foot forward. So to say how bad I want it, I want it more than anything, for sure.

Fresch added about himself that he will “bring energy. A lot of energy, a lot of positivity. Like I said, I’m a guy that puts the team first, puts my teammates first, and everything like that. So, I’m just good energy, for sure.”