Broncos Cut Ties With Super Bowl Champion, Rookie Cornerback

The Denver Broncos have moved on from not one, but two cornerbacks, including former All-UFL selection (and their current returner) Sean Fresch. Additionally, the Broncos have parted ways with Super Bowl champion Ugo Amadi.

“The Broncos waived defensive back Sean Fresch Jr. and released defensive back Ugo Amadi from practice squad,” DenverBroncos.com’s Aric DiLalla wrote on November 10.

Denver announced the moves in their official release on the trade for Daiyan Henley.

“Would expect Fresch to return to practice squad,” 9News’ Mike Klis posted on X.

Fresch, who turned 25 on Tuesday, has returned six kicks for 153 yards. Marvin Mims Jr. leads the teams with eight kick returns for 206 yards. Fresch is tied with RJ Harvey in returns, though the injured running back has 175 yards on his opportunities.

However, the Broncos have already elevated Fresch from the practice squad three times this season. That is all that a team is allowed for any one player.

That means they would need to sign him back to the 53-man roster to use him in a game again.

Broncos Cut Sean Fresch, Uga Amadi After Trade

The Broncos originally signed Fresch in August, and he made his NFL debut in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. They will not get Harvey back from injured reserve until at least after Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Amadi has been through this with the Broncos already. After signing in early October, the Broncos cut him near the end of the month.

They brought him back following their Week 8 tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite that, Amadi has not appeared in a game for the Broncos this season. In addition to Denver, Amadi has had stints with the Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans.

Amadi, 29, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick, taken with the 132nd overall selection by the Seahawks in the 2019 draft.

The Broncos are on bye in Week 10.

They could very well have another set of moves in store for Week 11 to face the Las Vegas Raiders, who traded starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings before the deadline, setting the stage for rookie No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza to start that contest.