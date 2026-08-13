Denver Broncos Sign 6-foot-3, 314-Pound Former NFC Starter

The Denver Broncos are bringing in some veteran talent to help the offensive line after an injury put a dent in their depth.

“Per source, the Broncos are no placing center Mike Deiter on season-ending IR and signing center Lecitus Smith,” Broncos reporter Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “Lecitus Smith has been around since he was Arizona 6th round draft pick in 2022. Lots of practice squad time but has played in 19 games for Arizona, NE, GB.”

Deiter was injured at practice on Tuesday.

“The worry over Deiter’s status is amplified by the reality of the situation around him,” Heavy’s Josh Buckhalter wrote on August 11. “Broncos head coach Sean Payton admitted they planned to adjust their approach to training camp practices in an effort to mitigate some of the soft-tissue injuries that they have endured so far. Deiter is an example of what can still happen even amid the best-laid plans.”

The injury issues at center are prevalent at this point — starter Luke Wattenberg and de facto top backup Alex Forsyth both missing practice this week.

“Broncos signed center Lecitus Smith, per the wire,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Smith was a 6th-round pick in 2022 out of Virginia Tech. He’s played in 19 NFL games … including one last year with the Packers.”

Lecitus Smith Became Star at Virginia Tech

Smith was a 2-time All-ACC pick at Virginia Tech and was selected in the 6th round (No. 214 overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Smith would be drafted in the 6th round.

“An athletic, three-year starter at guard with a decent frame, Smith lacks the desired measurables for the position,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He is capable of working as a move blocker and out in space. However, he really struggles with hand placement and staying under control at the point of attack and on work-up blocks. His lack of consistency as a run blocker is balanced by surprising technique and success in pass protection. Some of Smith’s issues are correctable through coaching and discipline, but he might not rise above the level of average backup with the ability to step in and start from time to time.”

Smith’s time in Arizona was short-lived. He started a career-high 10 games as a rookie, but was released after 1 season and since then has spent time with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and 2 stints with the Green Bay Packers.

Smith started 8 games for the Patriots in 2024.