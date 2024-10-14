Broncos Urged to Sign Former Super Bowl Champion, NFL All-Pro LB

The Denver Broncos have been one of the NFL’s surprises through the first part of the 2024 regular season simply by going .500 — their 3-3 record headed into Week 7 is ahead of where even the most optimistic pundits thought they might be.

The biggest reason the Broncos are keeping their heads above water has been their defense, but even that might need an upgrade according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, who thinks they should sign former Super Bowl champion and NFL All-Pro linebacker Devin White.

White was recently released by the Philadelphia Eagles after signing a 1-year, $4 million free-agent contract in the offseason but not being put on the active roster through the first 5 games.