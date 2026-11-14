NFL Hands Down Punishment Over Denver Broncos Game

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos got good news from the NFL, specifically with its omission of linebacker Alex Singleton and defensive lineman Zach Allen. Both were flagged for infractions that are fineable under NFL rules in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers.

Neither received a fine, per the NFL’s official announcement on November 14.

For Singelton, this means avoiding increased discipline as a repeat offender after officials called him for “unnecessary roughness” after a hit on Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard.

During the second quarter on a first-and-10 play from the Broncos 47-yard line, Hubbard gained 3 yards, with Dondrea Tillman bringing him down. Officials ruled that Hubbard was already down when Singleton came in for the clean-up hit.

It cost the Broncos 15 yards and could have cost Singleton $17,911 as a late hit, per the NFL.

Instead, he avoids tacking on another fine to his already lengthy list of incidents through nine weeks of the season.

Allen avoids his first fine of the season. Officials flagged him for roughing the passer following a hit on Bryce Young on Panthers fourth-and-18 play from the Broncos 34-yard line. Again, that gave the Panthers 15 free yards at the Broncos’ expense.

It could have cost Allen $17,911, perhaps making it fitting he and Singelton avoided fines.

Panthers Get Bad News as Broncos’ Alex Singleton, Zach Allen Avoid NFL Punishment

Allen and Singleton were fortunate, but the NFL still fined a player following the Broncos’ win over the Panthers.

Panthers cornerback Zakee Wheatley received a $5,626 fine for “unnecesary roughness.”

More specifically, the NFL docked Wheatley for a “hit on a defenseless player” during a first-and-10 play from the Broncos 24-yard line. Bo Nix’s pass to Jaylen Waddle fell incomplete, with Wheatley receiving credit for the breakup.

Notably, Wheatley was not flagged on the play, but teammate Marco Wilson was, and twice for that matter. Officials flagged him for pass interference during the play and taunting after.

The NFL did not fine Wilson for taunting, which runs $11,941 (first) and $17,911 (second).

Wheatley could have received a fine as high as $17,911. Another infraction could see him subjected to a fine as high as $23,882. He also has a strike toward a one-game suspension. If he is flagged two more times for the same infraction, the suspension will be triggered.

If Wheatley avoids further incident, he could get some of his fine money back. However, the strike will carry over into future seasons.

He can appeal the decision.

Even more notable for the Broncos, Waddle entered the bye week in concussion protocol, making his status on the other side something to monitor. Waddle has battled injuries this season, but he has yet to miss a game.