NFL Could Deliver Discipline for Two Broncos Players After Win Over Panthers

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos could get more bad news on Alex Singleton.

During the Broncos’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, officials flagged Singleton for a fineable offense. Unfortunately for Singleton, it is not his first infraction of this kind–and that is without the NFL officially clarifying its framing.

As it stands, Singleton drew a flag for “unnecessary roughness” after he delivered what appeared to qualify as a late hit on Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard.

Hubbard had taken a handoff on first-and-10 from the Broncos 47-yard line.

He gained 3 yards on the play. Broncos outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman made the stop, bringing up second down. But officials threw the flag on Singleton, granting the Panthers 15 yards and a fresh set of downs.

Broncos’ Alex Singleton Facing Increased Discipline

Because he was already fined $11,941 for a late hit after Week 1 on Emmitt Johnson of the Kansas City Chiefs, Singleton now faces increased discipline.

The fine for a second-offense late hit can reach $17,911, per the NFL.

“Is Alex Singleton serious???” Predominately Orange’s Lou Scataglia posted on X on November 8 in reaction to the flag-drawing incident. “Hubbard was already down and he pops him right in the helmet.”

Singleton, who leads the NFL in tackles through “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, drew strong criticism throughout the game.

It was not just for potential fines or penalties against Singleton, either.

“This game shows you where things are with Alex Singleton,” KSE’s Cameron Parker said in a post on X on November 8 amid the veteran’s 6-tackle performance, adding, “He has had a phenomenal month but again shows how limited he still is.”

DenverSports.com’s James Merilatt posted, “Alex Singleton has whiffed about 20 times today. Good grief!”

Zach Allen Faces Fine After Broncos Win

Singleton has already been fined four times this season, though he has successfully challenged one of those. Still, his history gives the NFL even more reason to deliver additional punishment for the infraction.

He is not the Broncos’ only concern coming out of this game, either.

During the fourth quarter, on a fourth-and-18 pass play from the Broncos 34, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young connected with wide receiver John Metchie.

The play gained 9 yards, and Broncos safety Taylor Rapp made the stop. Unfortunately for the Broncos, officials flagged defensive lineman Zach Allen for roughing the passer. That gave the Panthers an additional 15 yards and a new set of downs to work with.

It could cost Allen up to $17,911 for his first offense. It would be up to $23,882 after that.

The Broncos will surely chalk these up in the wake of the win, if the NFL decides to even take action over the infractions.

The NFL issues fines at its discretion, leading to varying amounts, no fines for some offenses that were called and fines for others that officials failed to flag in real time during the contests in which they occurred. Fines are announced every Saturday for the prior week of games.

In the short term, Singleton, Allen, and the Broncos can only await the NFL’s decisions.