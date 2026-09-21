Broncos Player Calls Out Jaguars Coaches Ahead of Expected NFL Punishment

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton is no stranger to the NFL’s disciplinary process, and he expects to hear from them this week.

During the third quarter of the Broncos’ 20-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, officials flagged Singleton for “unnecessary roughness” for his tackle on tight end Brenton Strange on a first-and-goal situation from the Broncos 9-yard line.

Former NFL official-turned-analyst Gene Steratore broke down the infraction.

“You’ve got to have a receiver get time enough to protect himself. [Strange]’s defenseless by definition there. And if you watch Singleton lower they head, deliver a blow to the head/neck area forcibly, that’s where you get that flag. Back judge is right on that. That’s what they delivered to [Singleton] on the play.”

However, Singleton offered a different take on the infraction, citing the Broncos’ loss to the Jaguars in 2025.

Alex Singleton Calls Out Jaguars Coaches

Singleton noted his $23,186 fine for unnecessary roughness over illegal use of the helmet following that Week 16 matchup. There are no reports of the fine being rescinded as Singleton asserted, though he would know.

He dismissed the infraction and took a shot at the Jaguars coaching staff.

“Their coaches like to explain about people hitting people,” Singleton told reporters in the locker room postgame.

“I got a fine last year for it. I’ll probably get this one rescinded, too. But they like to complain, as you watched today. And so yeah, it’s on to the next play. Sean [Payton] talks about it all the time: whatever they call, it’s not us. So, it’s on to the next play. We were able to do that. And our thing is win first down. We were able to win the first down on that. And then it’s second, third-and-long, get off the field.”

This would be Singleton’s second fine of the season. He was fined $11,492 for late hit on Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmitt Johnson in the Broncos’ Week 1 loss. He will look to play cleaner in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams on “Sunday Night Football.”

Alex Singleton Faces Another Hefty Fine

If Singleton is fined, he could be hit with an even heftier fine this time than he was for his infraction in the Broncos’ loss in 2025.

Players began the season with clean slates. That could mean Singleton avoids the listed fine for second offenses for illegal use of the helmet, which is $47,762. However, he could see one between that and the baseline amount he received last year.

Moreover, Singleton is at risk of being made an example of by the NFL amid revised guidelines.

Under the revamped measures, infractions like Singleton’s count as one strike toward three, which which would trigger an automatic one-game suspension.

That puts additional emphasis on the outcome of his suggested appeal and the league’s final decision on the matter. Singleton had a rough first outing but played better in the Broncos’ Week 2 victory and would be a significant loss if it came to that.

He could also get his fine money back if this happens and sticks but he avoids another infraction.

Jaguars HC Facing Punishment Too

Singleton’s remarks about the Jaguars coaching staff are poignant, with head coach Liam Coen drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the loss to the Broncos.

Coen could was shown mouthing some choice words at officials following a pass interference call against cornerback Travis Hunter for hugging Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton into the end zone.

The latter call resulted in the Broncos getting the ball at the Jaguars 3-yard line.

The former could see Coen docked, just as the NFL would a player for using unacceptable language when addressing officials.

They often fine them for openly criticizing officials during their postgame comments. And fines for “verbal or other non-physical offense” towards an NFL official can reach $33,523 for first offenses and $67,053 for second occurrences.

The NFL suspended ex-Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw one game for his infraction in 2025.

They might not take it that far with Coen, but he could wind up among the slew of players who are disciplined, including Singleton and any other Broncos or Jaguars the league deems liable.