Broncos Team Captain Makes Fitting Request After Good News

The Denver Broncos named Alex Singleton a team captain for the third consecutive season.

It is quite an accomplishment for a player the team was uncertain to retain after the 2024 season, and who encountered a major personal setback during the 2025 campaign. Fittingly, then, Singleton has a request following the good news of his captaincy.

“Join me this year in Tackling testicular cancer!!!” Singleton posted on X on September 9, including a post from the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation.

[football and purple heart emojis] Join @Broncos LB @alexsingleton49 in tackling testicular cancer!” the foundation posted on X on September 9. “As a testicular cancer survivor, Alex is partnering with Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation.

“Pledge a dollar amount for every tackle he makes this season to support early detection and those affected by the disease.”

Fans and fellow advocates can pledge or donate to the fund here.

Broncos’ Alex Singleton Makes Fitting Request

Singleton received his diagnosis during the 2025 season, after a urinalysis showed the Broncos linebacker had elevated hormone levels.

He found out just ahead of the Broncos’ Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, underwent surgery, and was back on the field in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders, missing only a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.

This past offseason, the Broncos rewarded Singleton with a two-year, $15.5 million contract.

The former Seattle Seahawks undrafted free agent find–who has also had stints with the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, and Philadelphia Eagles–also received an award in 2025.

“At a time he is poised to become a free agent next week, Denver LB Alex Singleton is set to be honored this weekend in Baltimore as the Broncos’ 2026 Ed Block Courage Award winner,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X in March 2026.

Alex Singleton a Champion for Sister, Ashley Singleton, and Special Olympics

Singleton’s experience with overcoming adversity goes far beyond his own health scare or even his football career, with the Broncos or otherwise. It traces back to his big sister, Ashley Singleton, a Special Olympian who has Down Syndrome.

“Obviously she’s my big sister, and she’s been at Special Olympics longer than I can literally remember,” Singleton said, per Ellie Kinney for DenverBroncos.com in November 2022. “So, it’s just been part of my life. I volunteered until I was old enough to work, and it’s actually one of my only other jobs besides football — working with organizations that worked with Special Olympics. It means everything to me.

“It just puts everything into perspective for me, and it’s the greatest thing in the world. I love it. I tell everybody to just give it one try, because then you’ll be a volunteer for life.”

Singleton continued, “It’s the reason I play with a smile, just because I know what all those athletes would do to be playing professional sports, because they play their sports like they’re professional sports, and they deserve it all. That’s why I do it.”

Singleton’s humanitarian efforts are an underrated display of his leadership.

It makes sense, then, that he continues his captaincy in 2026, along with the eight other Broncos players selected. Next is continuing to build his chemistry on the field with long-time teammate and first-year full-time starter Justin Strnad.