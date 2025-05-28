Broncos Expected to Get Big Boost From Veteran After Clear Message

The Denver Broncos brought in many new faces this offseason, taking advantage of having a promising quarterback on a rookie contract in Bo Nix. However, incumbent players like veteran linebacker Alex Singleton will have as much say in the Broncos’ success in 2025.

Singleton, in particular, could be among the most impactful players for the Broncos.

Singleton missed all but three games in 2024 but is back healthy, and ESPN’s Benjamin Solak believes the 31-year-old defender could help one of the best defenses be even better.

“Singleton tore his left ACL in Week 3, which could have been a debilitating injury for the Broncos’ defense, but they rallied well,” Solak wrote on May 27. “The Broncos’ defense, which was one of the best in football last season, can somehow still take another step forward with offseason acquisitions and the return of Singleton.”

Singleton is on an expiring three-year, $18 million contract. His future with the Broncos is far from certain, but Singleton is eager to return to the field.

During his charity cornhole event earlier this month, Singleton told the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel that he “can’t give specific numbers” on his recovery, but that everyone can judge for themselves during OTAs, which began on May 27.

“I think I’m getting my helmet fitted next week,” Singleton told Gabriel in comments published on May 16. “I think that’ll be a little happy moment. Then the first OTAs. All these happy moments. And then training camp, it’ll be like, ‘Oh, we’re back.’ I think it’ll be really cool to get to do those things and get to do that.”

Alex Singleton Sends Clear Message on Return to Field

Solak noted that Singleton’s injury in 2024 could have been “debilitating” for the Broncos’ defense. However, strong fill-in performances from Cody Barton and Justin Strnad saved them from a complete disaster.

Barton left for the Tennessee Titans in free agency this offseason. Strnad returns, and the Broncos added former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw in free agency.

Greenlaw and Singleton figure to start, and expectations for the duo are high.

If they both can stay healthy, Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw will be the best inside linebacker duo for the Broncos since Super Bowl 50 | The Rundown with @RichieCarni pic.twitter.com/m50AG13nri — Denver Sports 104.3 (@DenSports1043) May 28, 2025

The key for the two veterans will be staying healthy.

Singleton had missed two games total since his rookie season heading into 2024. Greenlaw has yet to put together a full regular-season slate due mostly to injuries, and he will miss much of the offseason program nursing a strained quadriceps.

He is expected to recover by training camp in August, and the Broncos have the depth to get by until he does.

Alex Singleton Faces Challengers for Broncos Starting LB Job

Strnad is expected to compete for a starting spot after returning on a one-year, $2.8 million pact this offseason. Mostly a special teamer, the 2020 fifth-round pick logged a career-high eight starts and 676 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

“They told me I’m going to compete to be a starter. Another year,” Strnad said, per 9News’ Mike Klis on March 12.

Broncos LB Justin Strnad gets the sack on Aaron Rodgers on the first play of the game. DEN D has done a great job disguising blitz all season long. It gets home! pic.twitter.com/w9FlsmVOK1 — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) October 1, 2024

Strnad, 29, set career-highs with 73 total tackles, 8 for loss, and 3.0 sacks in 2024.

The Broncos also have 2023 second-rounder Drew Sanders, who is back inside after the coaches tried on the edge to open the 2024 campaign. Youngsters Levelle Bailey, JB Brown, Jordan Turner, and Karene Reid will all look to make the roster and contribute.