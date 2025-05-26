‘Elite’ Broncos Difference Maker Earns Noteworthy Recognition

The Denver Broncos spent the 13th most in the NFL in free agency, fifth-most among teams in the AFC, per Spotrac. The Broncos used a significant portion of that on linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract in free agency.

Denver ranked third in scoring defense and seventh in total defense during the 2024 regular season.

Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman believes Greenlaw can solve their “biggest weakness.”

“The Broncos’ coverage unit had the foundation of an elite unit last season. Their biggest weakness was a lack of coverage production from their linebackers,” Wasserman wrote on May 22, listing the veteran as Denver’s “impact” addition. “Greenlaw should alleviate that problem.”

Wasserman noted the Broncos’ 28th-ranked coverage. None of their linebackers with at least 100 snaps in coverage earned higher than a 54.9 grade, and that was Cody Barton, who signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency this offseason.

Per Wasserman, Greenlaw is one of four linebackers since the start of the 2019 season to record an “elite 90.0 coverage grade.”

Demario Davis, Fred Warner, and Lavonte David are the only qualifiers to do better.

Dre Greenlaw’s Broncos Tenure Off to Potentially Ominous Start

Greenlaw arrives highly acclaimed but with an extensive injury history, including a torn Achilles in the 2023 Super Bowl that cost him most of the 2024 season. To that end, his time with the Broncos is already off to a potentially ominous start.

Greenlaw suffered a quad strain that NBC Sports’ Jennifer Lee Chan reported in April was a tear and that the linebacker was in danger of missing a “significant portion” of the 2025 season.

The Broncos and even Greenlaw himself spoke out, refuting the initial report.

“He’s on schedule. And I saw the early reports, and you don’t know how tempted I get sometimes. But I showed great restraint. He’s doing well and will be a full participant in training camp.

“All of that’s doing great, but I refrain.”

Greenlaw, who turned 28 on May 25, has missed at least two games in every season since his rookie campaign in 2019.

Broncos Boast Depth at LB

Greenlaw projects to be the Broncos’ top linebacker, but he is not their only option in a diverse group of players.

The Broncos also have Alex Singleton, who missed the final 14 games of the season after tearing his ACL. The 32-year-old LB figures to start alongside Greenlaw, but fellow veteran Justin Strnad, 28, said he was told he would receive an opportunity to start when re-signing.

Behind them, the Broncos have 2023 third-round pick Drew Sanders.

Sanders was tried at outside linebacker in 2024 but will revert to the inside as he did toward the end of the season.

ALERT ALERT! 🚨 The @TNFPrimeVision w/@NextGenStats NEW Pressure Alert feature powered by AI identified linebacker Drew Sanders as the pass rusher most likely to create pressure from the A-gap. Sanders got to Herbert for the sack just 2.4 seconds after the snap. pic.twitter.com/oxkKTQaW1h — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 20, 2024

The Broncos also have youngsters in Levelle Bailey and undrafted free agents JB Brown and Jordan Turner, giving themselves solid depth. But Greenlaw is by far the cream of the crop. So, the Broncos need him to remain on the field.

That is not a concern with this current issue.

However, the Broncos need to ensure this does not linger and turn into anything more serious for Greenlaw, hence his anticipated absence from much of the offseason program before camp.