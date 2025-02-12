Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Good News Prediction Before Offseason

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has expressed his desire to remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, the Steelers appear ready to at least let the 10-time Pro Bowler test the market if not leave. The difference this time around is that the narrative around Wilson has shifted. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay noted that Wilson sputtered down the stretch.

Kay also predicted that Wilson could make a fine option for the Indianapolis Colts.

“The Indianapolis Colts soon may have to admit the Anthony Richardson experiment was a failure,” Kay wrote on February 11. “While it’s not time to give up on Richardson entirely, he hasn’t been a capable starter. The Colts would be better served bringing in a veteran who the young signal-caller can model his game after and learn from during the 2025 season.

“Russell Wilson could fit the bill, even after sputtering down the stretch during his first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Wilson, 36, completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions during the 2024 regular season. He improved his interception and sack rate from his final season with the Broncos (2023). He also missed six weeks with a calf injury.

Richardson completed 47.7% of his throws for 1,814 yards with 8 TDs and 12 INTs in 2024.

Wilson signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Steelers after the Broncos cut him from his five-year, $245 million pact. He could be in line for a significant raise and more security.

Move to Colts Could Benefit Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Kay argues that a move to the Colts would not only boost the franchise but could also be a boon for Wilson. Wilson had an unceremonious exit from the Broncos and would be on his fourth team in five seasons.

“A change of scenery and getting a chance to play under renowned quarterback whisperer Shane Steichen—who had both Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert thrive under his tutelage—could rejuvenate Wilson’s career. The Colts managed to go 8-9 and remain in the playoff hunt for much of the 2024 campaign despite their quarterback troubles, which Wilson could solve on a relatively affordable deal in the $35 million per year range,” Kay wrote.

“With Wilson under center, the Colts would not only have a chance to contend in a wide-open AFC South race, but they’d also get a chance to rehabilitate Richardson’s career during a season he can spend studying from the sidelines. It’d be a sensible move for a Colts squad that doesn’t have other viable paths to improve the position from its No. 14 overall draft slot.”

Richardson, 22, was the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 draft.

Richardson started four games as a rookie due to injury. He dealt with injuries in 2024, too. But the young QB was also benched during the season for veteran Joe Flacco after the former pulled himself from a game.

That decision did not sit well with some in the Colts organization. The door could be open for a player like Wilson to step in and start in 2025.

Russell Wilson’s ‘Best Fit’ is Back With Steelers Amid Pittsburgh Prediction

Wilson has also been linked as a potential option for the New York Giants. Wilson met with them in 2024 after the Broncos cut him before signing with the Steelers. But CBS Sports’ Nick Brinkerhoff predicted that Wilson would return to the Steelers.

“The Steelers are basically stuck in the middle. The quarterback class in the draft is less than impressive, the free agent market is even worse and no one is coming available in the trade market. All of that seems to add up to another year of Wilson in the Steel City. Pittsburgh’s defense has kept them from bottoming out, leaving them without a true avenue to catapult back to contender status,” Brinkerhoff wrote on February 10.

“It would be surprising if Wilson wasn’t wearing the black-and-gold again next season.”

USA Today’s Tyler Dragon expressed similar sentiments, projecting the Steelers as the “best fit” and “top landing spot” for Wilson.

“The Steelers are probably going to bring back either Wilson or Justin Fields. Fields has the higher upside at this point in their respective career,” Dragon wrote on February 10. “The are rumors that the Steelers could re-sign Wilson for another go around. Fields figures to have a few suitors elsewhere.”

The situation underscores the Broncos’ decision to move on from Wilson.