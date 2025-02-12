Hi, Subscriber

Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Good News Prediction Before Offseason

  • 15 Shares
  • Updated
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
Getty
Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has expressed his desire to remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, the Steelers appear ready to at least let the 10-time Pro Bowler test the market if not leave. The difference this time around is that the narrative around Wilson has shifted. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay noted that Wilson sputtered down the stretch.

Kay also predicted that Wilson could make a fine option for the Indianapolis Colts.

“The Indianapolis Colts soon may have to admit the Anthony Richardson experiment was a failure,” Kay wrote on February 11. “While it’s not time to give up on Richardson entirely, he hasn’t been a capable starter. The Colts would be better served bringing in a veteran who the young signal-caller can model his game after and learn from during the 2025 season.

“Russell Wilson could fit the bill, even after sputtering down the stretch during his first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

 

Wilson, 36, completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions during the 2024 regular season. He improved his interception and sack rate from his final season with the Broncos (2023). He also missed six weeks with a calf injury.

Richardson completed 47.7% of his throws for 1,814 yards with 8 TDs and 12 INTs in 2024.

Wilson signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Steelers after the Broncos cut him from his five-year, $245 million pact. He could be in line for a significant raise and more security.

Move to Colts Could Benefit Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Anthony Richardson, Shane Steichen, Denver Broncos

GettyIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen reacts as Anthony Richardson #5 walks off the field against the Detroit Lions.

Kay argues that a move to the Colts would not only boost the franchise but could also be a boon for Wilson. Wilson had an unceremonious exit from the Broncos and would be on his fourth team in five seasons.

“A change of scenery and getting a chance to play under renowned quarterback whisperer Shane Steichen—who had both Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert thrive under his tutelage—could rejuvenate Wilson’s career. The Colts managed to go 8-9 and remain in the playoff hunt for much of the 2024 campaign despite their quarterback troubles, which Wilson could solve on a relatively affordable deal in the $35 million per year range,” Kay wrote.

“With Wilson under center, the Colts would not only have a chance to contend in a wide-open AFC South race, but they’d also get a chance to rehabilitate Richardson’s career during a season he can spend studying from the sidelines. It’d be a sensible move for a Colts squad that doesn’t have other viable paths to improve the position from its No. 14 overall draft slot.”

Richardson, 22, was the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 draft.

Richardson started four games as a rookie due to injury. He dealt with injuries in 2024, too. But the young QB was also benched during the season for veteran Joe Flacco after the former pulled himself from a game.

That decision did not sit well with some in the Colts organization. The door could be open for a player like Wilson to step in and start in 2025.

Russell Wilson’s ‘Best Fit’ is Back With Steelers Amid Pittsburgh Prediction

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

GettyRussell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is introduced before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wilson has also been linked as a potential option for the New York Giants. Wilson met with them in 2024 after the Broncos cut him before signing with the Steelers. But CBS Sports’ Nick Brinkerhoff predicted that Wilson would return to the Steelers.

“The Steelers are basically stuck in the middle. The quarterback class in the draft is less than impressive, the free agent market is even worse and no one is coming available in the trade market. All of that seems to add up to another year of Wilson in the Steel City. Pittsburgh’s defense has kept them from bottoming out, leaving them without a true avenue to catapult back to contender status,” Brinkerhoff wrote on February 10.

“It would be surprising if Wilson wasn’t wearing the black-and-gold again next season.”

USA Today’s Tyler Dragon expressed similar sentiments, projecting the Steelers as the “best fit” and “top landing spot” for Wilson.

“The Steelers are probably going to bring back either Wilson or Justin Fields. Fields has the higher upside at this point in their respective career,” Dragon wrote on February 10. “The are rumors that the Steelers could re-sign Wilson for another go around. Fields figures to have a few suitors elsewhere.”

The situation underscores the Broncos’ decision to move on from Wilson.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, , ,

Denver Broncos Players

Kris Abrams-Draine's headshot K. Abrams-Draine
Nate Adkins's headshot N. Adkins
Zach Allen's headshot Z. Allen
Tyler Badie's headshot T. Badie
Levelle Bailey's headshot L. Bailey
Quinn Bailey's headshot Q. Bailey
Michael Bandy's headshot M. Bandy
Cody Barton's headshot C. Barton
Garett Bolles's headshot G. Bolles
Nik Bonitto's headshot N. Bonitto
Michael Burton's headshot M. Burton
K.J. Cloyd's headshot K. Cloyd
Jonathon Cooper's headshot J. Cooper
Frank Crum's headshot F. Crum
Zach Cunningham's headshot Z. Cunningham
Riley Dixon's headshot R. Dixon
Jonah Elliss's headshot J. Elliss
Audric Estime's headshot A. Estime
Andrew Farmer's headshot A. Farmer
Alex Forsyth's headshot A. Forsyth
Mitchell Fraboni's headshot M. Fraboni
Troy Franklin's headshot T. Franklin
John Franklin-Myers's headshot J. Franklin-Myers
Nick Gargiulo's headshot N. Gargiulo
Matt Henningsen's headshot M. Henningsen
Lil'Jordan Humphrey's headshot L. Humphrey
Jordan Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Brandon Jones's headshot B. Jones
D.J. Jones's headshot D. Jones
Devon Key's headshot D. Key
Lucas Krull's headshot L. Krull
P.J. Locke's headshot P. Locke
Wil Lutz's headshot W. Lutz
Damarri Mathis's headshot D. Mathis
Tanner McCalister's headshot T. McCalister
Mike McGlinchey's headshot M. McGlinchey
Jaleel McLaughlin's headshot J. McLaughlin
Ja'Quan McMillian's headshot J. McMillian
Quinn Meinerz's headshot Q. Meinerz
Jordan Miller's headshot J. Miller
Marvin Mims's headshot M. Mims
Riley Moss's headshot R. Moss
Quinton Newsome's headshot Q. Newsome
Bo Nix's headshot B. Nix
Alex Palczewski's headshot A. Palczewski
Matt Peart's headshot M. Peart
A.T. Perry's headshot A. Perry
Ben Powers's headshot B. Powers
Malcolm Roach's headshot M. Roach
Drew Sanders's headshot D. Sanders
Will Sherman's headshot W. Sherman
Alex Singleton's headshot A. Singleton
JL Skinner's headshot J. Skinner
Keidron Smith's headshot K. Smith
Tremon Smith's headshot T. Smith
Jarrett Stidham's headshot J. Stidham
Justin Strnad's headshot J. Strnad
Pat Surtain's headshot P. Surtain
Courtland Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Reese Taylor's headshot R. Taylor
Calvin Throckmorton's headshot C. Throckmorton
Dondrea Tillman's headshot D. Tillman
Adam Trautman's headshot A. Trautman
Delarrin Turner-Yell's headshot D. Turner-Yell
Eyioma Uwazurike's headshot E. Uwazurike
Devaughn Vele's headshot D. Vele
Blake Watson's headshot B. Watson
Luke Wattenberg's headshot L. Wattenberg
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Zach Wilson's headshot Z. Wilson
Thomas Yassmin's headshot T. Yassmin

Comments

Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Good News Prediction Before Offseason

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x