Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson Predicted to Replace Failed Top-10 Pick

The Denver Broncos replaced Russell Wilson with first-round pick Bo Nix in 2024. For 2025, the former Broncos QB, Wilson, could step in to fill a vacancy created by former No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones in free agency.

Wilson, 36, spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He remains in play to return to Pittsburgh next season.

However, The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher predicts Wilson will land with the New York Giants.

“Going into his age-37 season, there might not be many opportunities for Wilson to start. However, a team looking for a bridge quarterback could sign Wilson early in free agency to ensure they have at least a starting-caliber quarterback,” Mosher wrote on February 18. “That is why the Giants make so much sense. New York released Daniel Jones during the 2024 season, and there isn’t a competent quarterback on the roster heading into the offseason.

“There is a chance that the top two quarterbacks (Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders) are off the board. Wilson would give them a strong backstop in case they get wiped out during the draft and potentially a bridge quarterback, even if they were to select one of the top passers.”

He is coming off a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Steelers in 2024 and has $303.3 million in career earnings.

Wilson threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions on 63.7% completion in 2024.

“Wilson is still incredibly accurate on deep passes down the field, but his athleticism is waning, and his inability to throw over the middle of the field can severely limit his offenses,” Mosher wrote. “Still, landing in New York as a bridge quarterback makes a ton of sense for both parties.”

The more time passes, the more prescient the Broncos’ decision to move on from Wilson in favor of Nix looks.

Russell Wilson a Bridge QB in Latter Stages of Career

The idea of Wilson serving as a mentor to a young QB and/or veteran stopgap figures to drive his market in free agency.

“Sitting at No. 3 in the draft order, the Giants are in the mix to land a quarterback with their first-round pick this spring. But adding Wilson would give them some security heading into the draft,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote on February 18. “Because of his diminished mobility, Wilson isn’t a natural creator at this stage. But Giants coach Brian Daboll can scheme for Wilson, using a play-action-heavy approach and setting him up on vertical throws.”

The Broncos cut Wilson in Year 1 of a five-year, $245 million contract. He is unlikely to see that kind of payday in free agency. However, Wilson could still land a fairly lucrative contract even as a placeholder.

Spotrac projects Wilson’s annual value at $38.7 million and provided a two-year, $77.5 million contract as an example.

Russell Wilson Steelers Tenure Similar to Broncos Stint

Wilson’s time with the Steelers took a very similar turn as his final season with the Broncos. His play down the stretch also led to his exit from the latter.

The Steelers seem similarly inclined.

“It sure doesn’t seem like the Steelers have much interest in bringing back Russell Wilson after a one-year trial run,” Mosher wrote. “The Steelers lost their final five games of the season, including a road playoff loss to the Ravens that likely sealed his fate. Wilson’s overall numbers during that stretch don’t look terrible, but Pittsburgh’s offense was a disaster, failing to score more than 17 points in every contest.”

Wilson threw for 3,070 yards, 26 TDs, and 8 INTs on 66.4% completion in 2023. He led the Broncos to a 7-8 record in 2023. Those Broncos started 1-5 before going on a five-game winning streak. They finished the season on a 2-4 run and missed the postseason.