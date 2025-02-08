Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Bad News After Comments

Russell Wilson bounced back from his two-year stint with the Denver Broncos. He helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to the postseason in 2024.

However, it appears Wilson’s Steelers tenure is on the same path as his time with the Broncos. Wilson is on a one-year, $1.2 million contract. The Broncos cut him in Year 1 of a five-year, $245 million contract, making the bargain deal possible.

But when asked about this, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer said he does not see Wilson in Pittsburgh.

Moreover, Glazer shut down Wilson’s possible return to the AFC West via the Las Vegas Raiders. Pete Carroll’s hiring in Las Vegas led to the connection.

“That ain’t gonna happen. That’s not gonna happen,” Glazer said on “Fantasy Football Happy Hour” on February 6. “I don’t think [Wilson to Las Vegas is] gonna happen either. I think we’ll see a new start for Russell somewhere.”

Wilson, 36, completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He went 6-1 to begin his tenure as Steelers QB1 but lost four straight to end the regular season and their Wild Card Playoff matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Glazer said that he does not believe the Steelers know who their quarterback is.

This is a significant potential blow to Wilson’s chances of returning to Pittsburgh and his prospects elsewhere, much like the Broncos.

Russell Wilson: ‘I Love Playing’ for the Steelers

Wilson said “I love” playing for the Steelers during the week of the Pro Bowl Games. But the sentiments were not quite mutual. Some in the organization preferring former Chicago Bears first-round pick Justin Fields who led the Steelers to a 4-2 start before ceding the QB1 role.

“I’ve seen a bunch of ex-Steelers players here in New Orleans, many of whom are well-versed in Steelers happenings. They told me that some people in Pittsburgh’s building prefer Fields over Russell Wilson — who is also a free agent — as the starter (which I had heard previously), due to age and mobility. Coach Mike Tomlin seems to have a loyalty to Wilson that could lead the team in that direction, though. Plus, Fields could have a sneaky good market and price himself out of Pittsburgh,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on February 8.

“Ex-Pete Carroll assistants believe Wilson could coexist with Carroll for the Raiders, too, having mended fences from their Seattle days. But others around the league are skeptical of the pairing. Wilson has also been connected to the Giants by a few people this week. He visited with the Giants last free agency, and New York is on his radar as a potential option in 2025.”

However, Steelers great Terry Bradshaw disavowed Wilson and Fields and pointed to Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s experience with the former to justify his current stance on the 10-time Pro Bowler.

“Neither,” Bradshaw told Amanda Wins’ Amanda Casey Vance in an interview on February 7.

“I am not a Russell Wilson fan. I thought when Sean Payton got rid of Russell in Denver, that told me all I needed to know about Russell Wilson.”

Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson Had Familiar Issues With Steelers

Wilson completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions in 2023. Payton lamented the sacks Wilson took. Wilson finished the campaign fourth with 45 one season after leading the league with 55 taken in 2022, Year 1 with the Broncos.

The two even had a public blowout. Payton screamed at Wilson on the sideline during a game against the Detroit Lions. It did not get that volatile in Pittsburgh.

However, there are conflicting reports about Wilson’s struggles.

“Multiple sources have told the Post-Gazette the offense lacked imagination and that the audibles and route adjustments Wilson was making at the line of scrimmage were creating a conflict with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac wrote on February 4.

“According to several sources, Smith did not want Wilson changing plays at the line of scrimmage, like he did in Cincinnati, and deviating from the game plan.”

According to Pro Football Reference, Fields and Wilson had the eighth and ninth-highest sack rates during the regular season, respectively.

Wilson also had issues and faced doubts internally.

“I had multiple conversations Thursday with people inside the team … and the universal sentiment among them regarding the player who quarterbacked the offense to a five-loss collapse to close the season was this: Don’t try here what you tried in Denver upon that ugly exit from the Broncos after a public spat with Sean Payton, which was to blame others for your shortcomings,” DK Pittsburgh Sports’ Dejan Kovacevic wrote on February 7.

“According to those same people inside the team, … he was holding the ball way too long and, within the latter, he no longer could escape defenders in the backfield. I also heard internal concerns expressed — for the first time, I might add — about his arm strength.”

Some predictions have called for Wilson to sign a two-year deal worth up to $50 million contract with the Steelers. Wilson may still get that deal. But it appears unlikely to be with the Steelers.

They appear set to join the Broncos (and Seahawks) in moving on from Wilson.