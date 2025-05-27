Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Solicits Names for Broncos’ ‘Tush Push’ Stopper

The Denver Broncos were one of the 22 teams that voted to ban the ‘Tush Push,’ a goal-line play popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles. However, while Denver was part of the majority, those who weren’t in favor of the ‘Brotherly Shove’ didn’t get enough votes during the team owners’ spring meeting in Minnesota to ban the seemingly unstoppable play.

Since the Broncos and 21 other teams were two votes short of the 75-percent threshold, the play will remain for at least one more season. In doing so, former Broncos player Ed McCaffrey polled some names of plays that could stop the effective short-yard sneak.

McCaffrey reminded his followers that the Broncos will face the defending Super Bowl champions in a Week 5 road game. Hence, he solicited names for Denver’s Tush Push-stopper, much like the Washington Commanders’ “Luvu Leap.”

The wide receiver who played 13 seasons in the National Football League placed four options inspired by Broncos defensive players. There’s the Bonitto Bounce, named after breakout outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, who had 13.5 sacks last season. McCaffrey also suggested the Jones Jump, inspired by defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

Ed McCaffrey completed the poll by suggesting plays featuring new Broncos players, the Greenlaw Gambado (Dre Greenlaw) and Hufanga Hop (Talanoa Hufanga). Bonitto Bounce won the poll with 36.1 percent of the vote, while the Hufanga Hop finished second at 33.4 percent.

Ok @Broncos fans we play @Eagles Week 5 in Philly. What’s our plan to stop the dreaded “tush push”. We need our own name for the “Luvu Leap?” — Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) May 21, 2025

While these plays sound enticing, as their names state, it’s the player matching the ‘Tush Push’ with sheer force, hoping to stop the touchdown or the first down. Regardless of what the Broncos will come up with, they’re hoping to stop the play when it happens, unlike Frankie Luvu’s failed attempts.

Tense Moments Ensued During the ‘Tush Push’ Ban Vote

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham wrote about the proceedings during the meeting about the controversial play. He mentioned that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie made a speech to defend the play and criticized NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent for advocating the ban.

After Lurie, former Eagles center Jason Kelce addressed the owners before the vote. In addition to advocating for the play, the Super Bowl 52 champion dispelled the notion that he retired because of the alleged physical toll absorbed from the play in question.

Other NFL owners chimed in, with the Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones asking questions, while the Buffalo Bills’ Terry Pegula still supported the play’s ban even if his team had success with it. Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers’ owner Jed York called for the Eagles’ representatives to stop their arguments in defending the play.

Eventually, the ‘Tush Push’ remained via a 22-10 vote, with the Broncos being one of the teams that voted against the play. The Detroit Lions are the only Eagles’ regular-season opponents that voted for the sneak. Joining the Eagles and the Lions are the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets.

Broncos Head Coach Jealous of the ‘Tush Push’ Not Being His Brain Child

The Eagles started using the ‘Tush Push’ regularly in 2022, the second season of Jalen Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback. After the season, Broncos head coach Sean Payton wished to have conceptualized the play.

As USA Today Sports’ Jon Heath wrote in March 2023, Payton said, “I’m a little jealous we didn’t come up with the idea. It’s just a version of the quarterback sneak, but with a little more to it. Everyone is pushing, and it’s a scrum. Here’s one of the things you learn: You can’t control — if they vote not to allow it, then great. If they vote to leave it alone, then great. We’ll study it.”

Two years later, the Eagles’ signature play remains. Therefore, as McCaffrey raised on social media, it’s now the Broncos’ responsibility to halt Philadelphia’s success.