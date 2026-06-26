Pat Surtain II Gets More Bad News Amid Broncos’ Uncertainty

Pat Surtain II and the Denver Broncos could already have to overcome not having outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper for an indeterminate length of time amid his ongoing legal matters, and the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year is now facing another hurdle.

This one affects Surtain off the field, and personally.

It will be but a footnote on his 2026 season, but the standout defender’s recent experiences are reminders about how quickly things can change in the NFL.

Broncos’ Pat Surtain II Gets More Bad News

In addition to his award-winning play on the field for the Broncos, Surtain has also taken on podcasting during his spare time. He co-hosts the “Closed on Sundays” podcast with fellow Alabama alum and current Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.

The duo’s joint venture is in imminent danger.

“#Broncos star Pat Surtain II has a successful podcast with Arnold,” The Denver Post’s Troy Renck posted on X on June 24. “Now, Arnold is facing some serious charges.”

According to NFL.com’s Grant Gordon on June 24, “Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa, Florida, the Hillsborough County State Attorney announced late Wednesday night.

“Arnold, 23, turned himself in at Orient Road Jail (Florida) on Wednesday and is facing eight total felony charges — four for robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon and four for kidnapping, the Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office told NFL.com. Arnold is being held with no bond and is due in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET, per the Sherriff’s office.”

Arnold’s charges “carry a potential life sentence in prison,” per Gordon.

Gordon also noted that prosecutors will request he remain in custody until his trial. That is in addition to his current no-bond status.

The matter all stems from an alleged retaliation attempt after Arnold and several friends had their property stolen from an AirBNB they were staying in. Arnold is the alleged mastermind of the plot, which targeted individuals police say were not involved with the initial theft.

Broncos Navigating Distractions

Surtain and Arnold last put out an episode of the podcast in February. Moreover, the Lions corner’s status and their podcast must come after Surtain’s commitment to the Broncos, who are once again expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL.

They face an internal threat to that, with Cooper.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said they are following the NFL’s lead on handling the matter, while Surtain expressed support for his teammate.

“He’s our brother at the end of the day, and we all rally behind Coop,” Surtain told reporters on June 16 when asked directly. “We just wish him the best with everything, but just keeping him in good spirits.”

Cooper’s situation, obviously, affects the Broncos–and, by default, Surtain–directly.

Still, the star corner could need a new podcast partner, lest he prefer to sunset the endeavor entirely, as well as hope Denver can replace a key piece in Cooper if necessary.