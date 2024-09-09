Pat Surtain Rips Bo Nix Critic Over Rant After Broncos’ Loss to Seahawks

Bo Nix got his first taste of the regular season and how different it is from the preseason.

Nix completed 76.7% of his passes for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns with 0 interceptions while taking 0 sacks during the preseason. But the most experienced QB in NCAA history experienced a very typical rookie debut, a 26-20 Denver Broncos loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

He went 26-for-42 (61.9%) for 138 yards with 0 touchdowns and 2 touchdowns. The Seahawks also sacked Nix twice. He did rush for 35 yards and 1 touchdown, though.

Quoteposting a disgruntled fan’s rant about Nix, Broncos star Pat Surtain II defended his QB.

“Honestly this is what I expected not going to lie,” Surtain posted on X on September 8. “So fickle, this is part of the game stuff happens he played great! So quick to hate on someone and go on social media to talk about it. This is part of the process man it’s pathetic.”

Surtain has since deleted the post.

“Absolutely horrendous game from Nix. Horrible. I have felt this game would be rough and a blowout for sure, but I definitely didn’t expect him to look this bad. Every positive I’ve praised him for is gone. Bad footwork, wildly inaccurate, reading this out too slow, unsafe with the football. Everything,” the fan posted on X.

“Hope it’s just first game jitters. Either way we’ll see against Pitt.”

The fan went on to clarify that they were talking about the one game and that they expected Nix to improve going forward.

Bo Nix Falls Short of Goal in Broncos Loss

Nix was honest about his desire to perform better in Seattle than he did the last time he was there. His Oregon Ducks suffered a 36-33 loss to the Washington Huskies in 2023, failing to put the game away and allowing a game-winning touchdown drive.

“I think about that a lot,” Nix told reporters on July 27. “It’s one of those things that, honestly, I hope I never forget because of the things that happened. But, yeah, it’s only fitting I get to start there this year and that’s where my NFL Journey takes off. And so we’re going to be ready to roll and we’re going to come out with some enthusiasm and, hopefully, not that let that happen again.”

Nix was statistically better in that 2023 trip, completing 75% of his throws for 337 yards and a pair of scores.

The result is the same, though, and Nix will look to bounce back in a notable Week 2 tilt.

The Broncos will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, and they could see former starting quarterback Russell Wilson under center. He will have to get healthy after sitting out the opener, allowing former Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields to start in his place.

It is unclear if Wilson will be healthy or if Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin would go back to him right away if he was after the win.

Bo Nix Gets Honest About 1st NFL Regular Season Start

Nix was effusive with praise for the Broncos’ defense and special teams units. He liked that the team “never quit” despite the “challenge” the Seahawks presented. As for his performance, Nix said he would have to review the tape.

He also credited the Seahawks for their efforts.

“Obviously, if balls are on the ground, you got to evaluate how you can change it,” Nix told the press after the game. “But sometimes that’s part of the game. They play defense too. They try to get to the ball. And, obviously, we didn’t hit them all. So that’s what we’re going to continue to try to do is go out there and hit them all.”

Nix admitted the speed of the game was faster than in the preseason. It will not get any easier against T.J. Watt and the Steelers’ defense.