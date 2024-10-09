Broncos’ Courtland Sutton Trolls Rival Defender With Cartoon Meme

Courtland Sutton caught two of his five targets for 32 yards in the Denver Broncos’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.

That was plenty for Sutton to emerge with a memorable moment. It was an 8-yard completion on a second-and-7 in the third quarter which he took to social media to share. Sutton also trolled Raiders cornerback Jack Jones in the process.

The post included several still shots, including two of Sutton breaking Jones’ tackle on the play.

Sutton also included an image from a “Spongebob Squarepants” scene in which a protective mother fish shields her child’s eyes after the shots of an air-borne Jones. Sutton nearly broke a second tackle from Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, and the Broncos star got up flexing.

“Winner winner chicken dinner,” Sutton captioned the post on Instagram on October 8.

Sutton’s other reception was a 24-yarder with under 9:00 to go in the fourth quarter of the eventual 34-18 victory. A Pro Bowler in 2019, Sutton is off to a slow start.

He has 17 receptions for 224 yards and 1 touchdown through five weeks. He has caught 17 of 41 targets thrown in his direction, putting him on pace for the second-fewest yards per game and a career-worst catch rate, per Pro Football Reference.

Teammates React to Courtland Sutton’s IG Post

Several of Sutton’s teammates appreciated the post, with cornerback Riley Moss asking if the wideout “hit that right stick hard enough.” Left tackle Garett Bolles called Sutton “big man,” including a fire emoji.

“That’s my neighbor,” defensive lineman Zach Allen said, taking a different approach.

Former Broncos safety Justin Simmons, now of the Atlanta Falcons, also chimed in, leaving a flexing bicep emoji.

The Broncos cut Simmons during the 2024 offseason. Simmons was a captain in 2023 and spent the past eight seasons with the organization. Denver moved on as part of a defensive overhaul that ended with Moss opposite Pat Surtain II.

Courtland Sutton Touts Broncos’ Complimentary Football After Win Over Raiders

Sutton had good things to say about the Broncos’ new cornerback duo, who had three takeaways between them.

The Broncos also sacked Raiders QBs Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew three times.

“Defense went out there and had huge plays,” Sutton told reporters on October 6. “Riley having a pick, Pat having two picks, the D-line constantly getting pressure on the quarterback, and the linebackers stuffing the run.

All three units are working very well together. And I think that if we can sustain that as long as we possibly can, then we’ll see continued success.”

The Broncos rank second in scoring defense and are third in yards allowed entering Week 6.

Offensively, however, they rank 22nd in points and 28th in yards. The passing game has been behind the ground attack, ranking 13th in attempts, 18th in yards, and 29th in touchdowns. On the ground, the Broncos rank 19th in rushing attempts, 21st in yards, and 14th in scores.

A matchup against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers will not be any easier. LA ranks 1st in scoring defense and fifth in yards allowed, though their offense is also bottom-tier.