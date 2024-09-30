Courtland Sutton Sends 3-Word Message to Bo Nix After Broncos’ Win

Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton connected on an 8-yard pass in the third quarter of the Denver Broncos’ 10-9 victory over the New York Jets in Week 4. It was the first touchdown pass of Nix’s career. Sutton has been vocal about what Nix can bring to the Broncos and remains optimistic about their future.

“1st of many,” Sutton captioned a still shot of the duo after the score on his Instagram story on September 29, tagging Nix.

Sutton, who also shared a clip of the play, gave the ball to the Nix afterward.

The 2018 Pro Bowler expressed similar sentiments about Nix to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo after the game. Sutton explained how much the moment meant to him as well.

“It was cool to be able to share that share that moment with Bo,” Sutton told Garofolo on September 29. “That’s his first of many. The guy’s going to be a really good player for a long time in this league. And to be able to have a piece of history with him, it’s really cool to be able to have that with him.

“I caught the touchdown and the first thing I wanted to do, I wanted to give him the ball. I wanted to make sure that ball didn’t disappear somewhere. And I’m glad that he was able to get that and we were able to get the win.”

Bo Nix Talks Expectations for Courtland Sutton

Sutton had three receptions for 60 yards in the contest, matching Nix’s passing yards. The game featured bad weather and some atypical inaccuracy from the Broncos rookie. Nix completed 48% of his passes for 60 yards and the score to Sutton.

He agreed his 29-yard completion to Sutton on third-and-11 with just over six minutes to go in the third quarter was a “turning point” in the contest.

Nix said Sutton “played like a vet.”

“That’s what we expect out of Court,” Nix told reporters on September 29. “He always does that, He shows up ready to roll, competes. When his number is called, he goes out there and makes plays. So that’s what he did today.”

Sutton is on pace for his fewest yards per reception and the lowest catch rate of his career, per Pro Football Reference.

He was targeted nine times versus New York, though.

Courtland Sutton Reveals Pregame Message to Broncos Teammates

Despite his stats being down so far, Sutton’s optimism about Nix’s potential impact on the team has not wavered even after his holdout from OTAs over his contract. The Broncos re-worked the deal but did not give Sutton any new money.

He has continued to embrace a leadership role, especially when conditions are not ideal like on Sunday.

“I liked the optimism of us of it being dry, but I knew it was gonna probably [rain],” Sutton said. “I woke up this morning with the mindset, I opened my curtains, I was like all right, ‘Yeah, it’s gonna be one of those days.’ So had to get the mindset right to go out there and make plays.,

We get the opportunity to go out there and play. And one thing I told the guys, I was like, ‘Man, when we were kids, man, we would have begged to be able to go outside and play football in the rain. So it was a cool experience. And happy to watch the guys go out there and ball out and us be able to come away with a win.”

Next up for Nix, Sutton, and the rest of the Broncos is a home date with the Las Vegas Raiders.