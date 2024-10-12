Broncos Urged to Trade for $21 Million Playmaker Before Deadline

The Denver Broncos are 3-2 and can claim sole possession of second place in the AFC West with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Denver is riding on a three-game winning streak, and their defense is playing like one of the best units in the NFL.

However, the offense has left points on the field. The Denver Post’s Troy Renck believes the Broncos should trade for an upgrade if they keep winning.

Renck also believes Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins is the “obvious answer.”

“In about a month — Nov. 5 to be precise — they must make a move at the trade deadline to add a proven target. Bo Nix needs it, and if the team remains in contention, this team deserves it (to say nothing of Broncos Country),” Renck wrote on October 10.

Higgins, 25, has 18 receptions for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2024. He had nine receptions for 83 yards and those 2 scores in the Bengals’ Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Higgins also has two 1,000-yard seasons to his credit, giving him more than current Broncos No. 1 option, Courtland Sutton. Higgins is a huge upgrade over what the Broncos have. However, financial and scheduling reasons could complicate matters.

Higgins is on the franchise tag ($21.8 million) and cannot be extended until the offseason.

“Higgins would be owed roughly $11 million, his prorated salary over the final nine weeks,” Renck writes. “The motivation to assume this cost would be two-fold: juice the passing attack — the Broncos rank 28th at 163.8 yards per game — and sign him to a new deal as a No. 1 receiver before he hits the open market. The latter is why this makes so much sense.”

Higgins held out during OTAs, seeking a new contract after the Bengals tagged him. He returned well ahead of the start of training camp.

With no deal in place, though, Higgins and the 1-4 Bengals are for an intriguing offseason.

That is why Renck notes the importance of the schedule for the Bengals too. Their next four opponents are a combined 7-12 on the season through five weeks. A turnaround would likely eliminate any chances they look to deal Higgins during the season.

Renck also noted that the Broncos have shown no signs of seeking a trade for a wide receiver, saying it is possible going into the trade deadline with a winning record changes that.

Broncos Trade Proposal Lands Tee Higgins From Bengals

“Acquiring a receiver requires minimal draft capital,” Renck wrote. “The rumored asking price before the season was a second, but the Bengals’ leverage has been undercut as Higgins moves closer to free agency.”

The Broncos have $4.7 million in cap space as of October 11, per Over The Cap.

They would need to create space to absorb Higgins’ remaining contract. Renck suggests two “potential” solutions: extending Garett Bolles and (if need be) trading Jarrett Stidham.

Renck notes the Las Vegas Raiders asking for a second-round pick for Davante Adams, who is more proven but also older than Higgins. This Heavy Sports trade pitch combines the moves to part with Stidham and land Higgings, offering a second-round pick to entice Cincy.

Broncos get:

Tee Higgins

Bengals get:

Jarrett Stidham

2025 second-round pick

Broncos Can Make Money Work for Tee Higgins

Doing as Renck suggests would net the Broncos $17.6 million in additional room, per OTC. That would be plenty for Higgins now, and Over The Cap projects the Broncos to have $71.8 million in cap space in 2025.

Making both of Renck’s suggested roster moves makes sense for the Broncos.

Bolles is 32 years old and in the final year of a four-year, $68 million pact. But he is the Broncos’ highest-graded offensive lineman on the season, Pro Football Focus.

Stidham, 28, is in the final year of a two-year, $10 million contract. With Nix entrenched as the starter and Zach Wilson around to operate as QB2 on a cheaper contract, the Broncos can get something for Stidham rather than risk watching him leave in free agency for free next spring.