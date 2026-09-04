It Sounds Like A Recently-Cut Broncos Veteran Could Already Be Brought Back

Taylor Rapp’s first stint with the Denver Broncos wasn’t exactly memorable. The team signed him on August 20 before cutting ties with him six days later, two days before the Broncos took on the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason finale.

He didn’t get cut after failing to live up to on-field expectations or for disciplinary reasons, though. Broncos head coach Sean Payton said he was dealing with a personal issue and would need some time back at home.

“Taylor Rapp had personal issues,” 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis wrote on X. “No injury or anything. Timing wasn’t right.”

Payton also followed up, saying he believed the timing would be right after he dealt with the situation. The team had Rapp in for another tryout today, per the NFL’s official transaction wire.

“Taylor Rapp came in, spent some time with him; He needs a little time at home and [we] completely get what he’s needing,” Payton said. “There’s a good chance; better than good chance, I know how he felt being here. So, sooner than later, that’s going to happen. This, obviously, took precedence.”

Sean Payton Seems To Have Kept His Promise…

While the Broncos haven’t officially signed Rapp to a contract, them bringing him back in for a visit means they’re living up to their end of the bargain. They’re clearly still interested in bringing him on board.

The fact that he’s already back in the building is also a great sign for whatever he is dealing with at home. Again, nothing is imminent, but him being back in the building just over one week after being handed his walking papers (in this case, “see you later” papers) is a great sign.

What Can Taylor Rapp Bring To Denver’s Defense?

Rapp is still a solid player when healthy, especially in run support. He’s started 72 games throughout his seven-year career, including all six that he was healthy for before landing on IR with the Bills last season.

It’s worth wondering whether they might view him as a potential linebacker in sub packages (a role he’s played in the past). Alex Singleton is a rock-solid run defender, but he’s a liability in coverage at this stage of his career. Rapp’s versatility could bring some juice in that regard.

It’s also still unclear whether Denver would bring him directly to the roster upon signing him. Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson believes he would be a strong candidate for the practice squad right out of the gate.

“Safety Taylor Rapp listed in transactions as having another tryout with Broncos. Was signed late last month before being released shortly thereafter to attend to personal reasons. I had written he is a candidate for practice squad upon his return.” Tomasson wrote on X.

Even if that winds up being the case, they can still call him up to the active roster for gamedays. He will probably play a contributing role on the defensive side of the ball whenever they decide to bring him back into the fold. Which seemingly will be sooner than later.