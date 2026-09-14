Is Taylor Swift at Broncos-Chiefs Tonight? Denver’s Record With Her There

Taylor Swift has become a familiar part of Kansas City Chiefs game days, which leaves one of the NFL’s recurring off-field questions back on the board Monday: Will she be at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ season opener against the Denver Broncos?

As of Monday afternoon, Swift’s attendance had not been publicly confirmed.

There is at least one Broncos-specific wrinkle if she does show up. Based on publicly documented appearances, Denver is 1-2 against Kansas City when Swift attends, and all three of those meetings have come at Arrowhead Stadium.

Is Taylor Swift Going to Chiefs Game Today?

There had been no confirmed sighting of Swift at Arrowhead as of Monday afternoon ahead of the Broncos-Chiefs game.

The Chiefs host Denver on Monday, Sept. 14, with kickoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m. local time at Arrowhead Stadium. The game opens the regular season for both teams and closes Week 1 on Monday Night Football.

Swift has attended plenty of Chiefs games since her relationship with Travis Kelce became public in 2023. But her schedule — and security around her appearances — has made predicting any individual game a guessing exercise until she actually arrives.

That means the clean answer before kickoff is simple: Swift could attend, but her presence has not been confirmed.

Broncos Are 1-2 Against Chiefs When Taylor Swift Attends

Swift has been publicly documented at three Broncos-Chiefs games.

The first came on Oct. 12, 2023, when Kansas City beat Denver 19-8 at Arrowhead. The Associated Press reported that Swift attended the Thursday night game, where Kelce caught nine passes for 124 yards.

She was back for the Nov. 10, 2024 meeting. Denver led 14-10 at halftime and positioned itself for a potential game-winning field goal before Kansas City blocked Wil Lutz’s 35-yard attempt as time expired, preserving a 16-14 Chiefs win. People documented Swift’s arrival at Arrowhead before that game.

Denver finally broke through with Swift in attendance on Christmas night in 2025, beating the Chiefs 20-13 at Arrowhead. Bo Nix put Denver ahead in the second half before his 1-yard touchdown pass to RJ Harvey supplied the winning score with 1:45 remaining.

That leaves Denver at 1-2 in the three Chiefs games where Swift’s attendance has been publicly documented.

It is not exactly a statistic Sean Payton is putting on the projector Monday morning.

But it is more interesting than the idea that Swift’s presence has somehow been a Broncos curse.

Taylor Swift Has Only Seen Broncos-Chiefs Games at Arrowhead

There is another quirk to the three appearances: Swift has never been publicly documented at a Chiefs-Broncos game in Denver.

And some of Denver’s better recent results in the rivalry came without her.

Swift was not in attendance when the Broncos snapped a 16-game losing streak against Kansas City with a 24-9 win on Oct. 29, 2023. She was also reportedly absent when Denver beat the Chiefs 22-19 in November 2025.

So Denver has won with Swift there. It has won without her there. Kansas City has done the same.

The more meaningful question Monday is whether the Broncos can continue a larger change in the AFC West hierarchy. Denver enters the opener as the reigning division champion after a 14-3 season, while Kansas City is trying to recover from a 6-11 finish in 2025.

If Swift shows up, the cameras will find her.

The Broncos will be considerably more interested in whether they can leave Arrowhead with their second win in four tries when she does.