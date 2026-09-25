Former Broncos QB Tim Tebow Breaks Silence, Takes Action Amid ‘Scam’ Claims

Denver Broncos icon Tim Tebow has spoken out about the hot water he finds himself in.

Tebow, along with fellow former Broncos QB Russell Wilson–now an analyst for CBS Sports–and several current and former Philadelphia Eagles and various NFL players are linked to a company called “Life Surge.” It has been accused of scamming its faith-based patrons.

Tebow is a paid spokesperson for the organization. He has been positioned as the face and fielded questions amid an investigation by “Pablo Torre Finds Out” and “Mother Jones.”

“I think the allegations are extremely, extremely serious, and it’s something that we take very serious,” Tebow told reporters on September 25. “And so, for us, we’re having our team do an investigation, but also pausing our relationship, so we can learn more about the facts to be able to understand more.”

PTFO posted on X on September 24 that “Tebow is on pace to headline more than 20 Life Surge events this year. But current and former employees tell PTFO and @MotherJones that the faith-based conference uses predatory tactics and high-pressure sales to upsell attendees.”

PTFO added, “Victims call it a ‘scam.’”

Tebow denied having any knowledge of the situation prior to hearing about it after Torre’s report. He also expressed a desire to get to the bottom of the situation.

Broncos Icon Tim Tebow Denies Knowledge Amid Claims of Alleged Scam

Reporters asked Tebow directly about his level of knowledge regarding the situation. The ex-Broncos QB pointed to his charitable efforts.

“Honestly, I was at an anti human trafficking conference yesterday, and the team shared with me when we were leaving, as we were flying to Alabama for a event,” Tebow said, adding that he was “kind of caught off guard with some of it.”

“I think that’s why they’re really trying to understand more of the facts to really learn.”

Multiple individuals who spoke with Mother Jones’ Kiera Butler for the journalist investigation questioned how involved Tebow actually was.

“Honestly, it’s really important to get answers to understand every bit of that,” Tebow said. “My heart in getting to to share there was to be able to share something that I’d love to share, which is the love of Christ and the good news of the gospel. So, I think it’s really important that we can really understand all the effects and details of it.”

Tebow appears at least be among the 14 reported sports figures Torre said they reached out to for comment. He also appears to be the only one who has addressed the situation.

As of Thursday, September 24, Torre said they had yet to hear back from anyone.

Tim Tebow’s Comments Surface Amid ‘Scam’ Allegations

Torre and Butler framed Tebow as the poster child for the ideal blend of professional athlete and faith leader. They also noted that he has always come across as genuine in what he says and does.

Their investigation focused heavily on the company, Life Surge, and it’s actual staff.

Founder Joe Johnson, president Shawn Marcell, and presenter Steve Champa have all been financial wrongdoing at the federal level in the past.

Comments Tebow made during one of the seminars were published as part of Butler and Torre’s report. In them, the former Broncos star urges patrons to complete their process of taking classes Life Surge sells. Classes like Tebow pushed are at the heart of the allegations against Life Surge.

“I know that many of you today have probably signed up for classes, have probably signed up to take the next step,” Tebow said. “I want to encourage you to finish that, to follow through. To follow through on that commitment, to finish strong.”

What was said about Tebow asserts his connection, but also questioned how deep the ties run.

Claims of predatory tactics preying on the faithful and the elderly littered the investigation. It has created a slew of questions for Tebow and the ex-Broncos star’s fellow contributors.