AFC Rival Gets Reality Check About Potential Broncos Trade Candidate

Sean Payton has the Denver Broncos positioned to be a threat in the AFC once again and, as such, should not be expected to help a fellow contender by trading one of their playmakers, such as Troy Franklin or All-Pro returner Marvin Mims Jr.

The Broncos’ depth chart features Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle at the top.

However, Franklin, Mims, and fellow youngster Pat Bryant have all been mired in trade speculation this offseason.

Troy Franklin, Fellow Broncos WRs Expected to be Off Limits in Possible Trade Call

The Houston Texans lost wide receiver Jayden Higgins to a season-ending knee injury during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. In an effort to identify possible reinforcements, one fan suggested Franklin and wondered if the Broncos would play ball.

The other target on the fan’s radar was Kayshon Boutte, whose role with the New England Patriots is expected to be reduced after trades for A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein believes they would not.

“I gave a quick scan of depth charts around the league,” Zierlein posted on X in response on August 19. “These are two teams specifically who are unlikely to be willing to help the Texans with their roster.”

The Broncos narrowly lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game without starting quarterback Bo Nix. They would have likely faced a stiffer test if the Texans had made it.

New England defeated Houston amid a meltdown from the latter’s offense amid injuries.

Troy Franklin Gets Honest Amid New Situation

“It remains to be seen if Franklin will get as many targets as he did last season when his 104 was second on the team to Courtland Sutton’s 124 during a Pro Bowl season. The Broncos have added star receiver Jaylen Waddle, acquired in March from Miami. And second-year man Pat Bryant has had a fine training camp,” The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson wrote on August 20.

“So Franklin will have to contend with Sutton, Waddle and Bryant for targets. And don’t forget fourth-year man Marvin Mims Jr.”

Franklin told Tomasson, “At the end of the day, you just go out there and execute,” adding, “You can’t let things you can’t control bother you. So for me, personally, I just go out there and run my routes, execute and make sure I’m catching the balls and just proving my worth.”

Moreover, Franklin touted the versatility of the group.

That was as he still proclaimed his desire to be a Pro Bowler, Hall of Famer, and whatever other accolades he can obtain in his career.

Marvin Mims Jr. Could Be More Likely Broncos Trade Candidate

Franklin has his ties to Broncos QB Bo Nix in his favor. Bryant is in just his second season and is a big-bodied receiver that Payton admittedly prefers.

Mims could be a tempting trade candidate for the Broncos.

Mims is in the final year of his contract. He is a Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro returner. But the Broncos have been unable to translate that into a consistent role on offense. That, plus the addition of Waddle, has Mims’ future murkiest of all.