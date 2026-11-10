Broncos Trade Pitch Swaps Draft Pick for 1,000-Yard RB

The Denver Broncos likely cost themselves a Super Bowl spot last season by not trying to improve their offense at the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

If the Broncos don’t want to repeat that mistake in 2026, Heavy’s Max Dible believes the Broncos should give up a 4th-round pick to acquire Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard.

“Tony Pollard is rolling over the past two weeks and probably has fourth-round value for a team like the Broncos that are contenders in the AFC,” Dible wrote. “(NFL reporter) Aaron Wilson connected the Titans to interest in former Eagles RB Dameon Pierce, currently rehabbing a minor hamstring injury in Houston and looking to join a team sooner than later. There is little reason Tennessee should have reached out except that the team thinks it can/will move Pollard in the final year of his deal for a nice return. Denver doesn’t need Jonathan Taylor the way the Giants and the Vikings do, but their RB room has proven prone to injury this season and features a couple of young, relatively unproven players in Jonah Coleman and RJ Harvey, the latter of whom is currently on IR.”

RB Tony Pollard: Quiet, Productive & Effective

Pollard has quietly been one of the NFL’s most effective running backs in recent years and is on pace to rush for over 1,000 yards for the fifth consecutive season in 2026, with 595 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns through 8 games.

He’s also in the final season of a 3-year, $21.75 million contract, compared to Taylor, who just signed a 2-year, $44 million contract extension in August.

“Pollard, who signed with the Titans in free agency in 2024, is on an expiring contract,” The Athletic’s Daniel Popper wrote. “He has been getting the bulk of the work in the Tennessee backfield over (Tyjae) Spears. Pollard is a veteran doubles hitter with some vision. He is reliable in pass protection. Pollard has the potential to be a supplemental piece in a running back rotation.”

Another Option: Broncos Stick With What They Got

What’s overlooked in the Broncos’ trade pursuit of a running back is that the franchise has taken pains to build their backfield over the last two years and maybe they should just stick with the plan they already had in place — a three-headed monster of veteran J.K. Dobbins, 2nd-year standout RJ Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman.

While Harvey is on injured reserve and will miss at least 3 more games, he’s expected back. If Dobbins can get over being second fiddle to Coleman for now, as he’s already risen to take over his starting spot, the Broncos might already have what it takes on the roster.