Broncos Receive Trade Calls on $23 Million Free Agent Bust

In a surprise twist, the Denver Broncos might be able to unload one of their biggest free-agent draft disappointments in recent years — if they can conversely find a player to replace him.

“Another TE on the radar is Broncos’ Evan Engram, who has garnered interest,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “But he’s considered unlikely to be moved in part because Denver doesn’t have a replacement (though the Broncos have called around just in case) Carolina’s Ja’Tavion Sanders is a low-cost option at the position.”

Engram, a 2-time Pro Bowler, was terrible in 2025 after the Broncos signed him to a 2-year, $23 million contract. He was never worse than when the Broncos needed him most. In 2 playoff games, he had 3 receptions for 26 yards and no touchdowns.

He hasn’t been much better in 2026, with 17 receptions for 169 yards and 1 touchdown through 9 games for the 7-2 Broncos.

Broncos Drafted Two Tight Ends in 2026

The Broncos tried to improve the position — kind of — in the 2026 NFL draft. They used 2 picks on tight ends but, for some reason, didn’t use anything above a 5th-round pick (No. 152 overall) on North Carolina State’s Justin Joly or a 7th-round pick (No. 256 overall) on Utah’s Dallen Bentley.

Of those 3 options at tight end, Joly seemed like he had the most upside, but the Broncos cut him before the regular season, and he landed on the 53-man roster with the Miami Dolphins.

Broncos Attempted Blockbuster Trade for All-Pro TE

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport on Saturday morning, the Broncos made a move to trade for Arizona Cardinals tight end and NFL All-Pro Trey McBride.

McBride wasn’t the only tight end the Broncos have tried to go after, either.

“The Denver Broncos have checked in around the league on tight ends, going so far as to ambitiously — and some would say outrageously — check on Arizona Cardinals star Trey McBride, who is from Fort Morgan, Colorado, and played at Colorado State,” Schefter and Rapoport wrote. “The Cardinals made it very clear they have zero intention of trading McBride, and Denver turned its attention elsewhere.”