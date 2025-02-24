Broncos Trade Idea Adds 50-TD ‘Joker’ Option After Historic Season

The Denver Broncos need an upgrade at running back, and the most effective way to find one could be through the draft. Fittingly, one of the best options could be a current Broncos player, albeit at the collegiate level, in Ashton Jeanty.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz urged the Broncos to trade up in the 2025 draft to secure Jeanty.

“Analytics suggest that team should never draft a running back in the first round, but the idea isn’t absurd if a team already has an offensive line that would allow a star running back to shine. The Broncos finished No. 1 in run block win rate (74.9%) in 2024, yet they finished only 24th in run DVOA because their running backs were subpar. This is the perfect team to draft the Boise State superstar,” Schatz wrote on February 20.

“The Broncos may have to trade up from the No. 20 position to get Jeanty, perhaps needing to jump ahead of the Cowboys at No. 12. But the combination of Jeanty and this line — where all five starters are expected to be back for 2025 — might make this bold move worth it.”

The Broncos own the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 draft. However, they can package some combination of their other picks (Nos. 51, 85, 121, 193, 199, and 210) to move up.

Ashton Jeanty Had Historic Season for Boise State Broncos

Jeanty is coming off a historic season and career at Boise State, and could help the Broncos address their need for a starting-caliber tailback and “joker.” He finished with 2,601 yards and 50 touchdowns on the ground.

Jeanty added another 138 yards and 1 TD on 23 receptions. However, in 2023, Jeanty posted a 43-569-5 line as a receiving threat.

He was the 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up behind Colorado’s Travis Hunter.

“Jeanty’s rushing numbers alone surpass more than 100 college football programs’ total rushing yards, not including his receiving numbers,” CBS 2 Idaho News wrote in December 2024. Jeanty added the Doak Walker and Maxwell awards to his trophy cabinet this season.”

Jeanty led the nation in rushing yards in 2023 and 2024. He also led the nation in rushing attempts and total plays from scrimmage.

That workload has led to questions about his durability at the next level.

The list of backs to carry the ball at least 300 times in college is dotted with players who proved effective and more at the next level. That group has also endured its fair share of injuries in the NFL at a position prone to more wear and tear than most.

Broncos Predicted to Sign Vikings RB Aaron Jones

Former second-round pick Javonte Williams, the Broncos’ leading rusher in 2024, is a free agent this offseason. The Broncos still have Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin. Both started at least one game last season.

They also have Blake Watson and Tyler Badie, though neither has proven much if anything at this level.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen projected the Broncos will sign Minnesota Vikings back Aaron Jones.

“Jones has the traits that Denver coach Sean Payton wants at running back. He’s a slasher in the run game and has the dual-threat traits to catch the ball out of the backfield and produce on screens,” Bowen wrote on February 18. “The Broncos need a true RB1 to take this offense to another level.”

Jones posted career-highs with 255 carries and 1,138 yards, crossing the goal line 5 times on the ground. He had 408 yards and 2 TDs on 51 receptions too. Jones has also dealt with injuries in his career and is in his 30s.

He has played in a tandem situation during most of his career, so pairing him with a drafted back like Jeanty might be too lofty of a prospect for the Broncos.

Spotrac projects Jones to command a one-year, $5.5 million pact.

Over The Cap projects the Broncos to have $41.8 million in space. They can create more by re-working the contracts of some of their veterans, or even making cuts. But adding Jeanty and Jones could be a savvy setup to support Bo Nix.