Broncos Trade Pitch Brings Back $21 Million Defender

The Denver Broncos have 1 of the NFL’s elite defenses for the 3rd year running. That’s not in doubt.

If we’re nitpicking, though, there are probably some depth issues.

Denver’s off-ball linebackers aren’t immune to this, although a trade to bring back a familiar face could fix a lot of problems before they occur.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton on his list of likely trade candidates headed into the 2026 season, and the Broncos might be smart to make a move to bring him back to town.

While Moton’s trade package has Barton’s value pegged as a mid-round pick in a trade, it’s more than likely the always-rebuilding Titans would accept a Day 3 pick in return — think a 2027 6th- or 7th-round pick.

Barton, 6-foot-2 and 237 pounds, played in 17 games with 14 starts for the Broncos in 2024, with 106 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1.5 sacks, 5 pass deflections, and 1 fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. He left for a 3-year, $21 million contract with the Titans in March 2025.