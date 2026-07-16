Broncos Trade Pitch Brings Back $21 Million Defender

The Denver Broncos have 1 of the NFL’s elite defenses for the 3rd year running. That’s not in doubt.
If we’re nitpicking, though, there are probably some depth issues.
Denver’s off-ball linebackers aren’t immune to this, although a trade to bring back a familiar face could fix a lot of problems before they occur.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton on his list of likely trade candidates headed into the 2026 season, and the Broncos might be smart to make a move to bring him back to town.
While Moton’s trade package has Barton’s value pegged as a mid-round pick in a trade, it’s more than likely the always-rebuilding Titans would accept a Day 3 pick in return — think a 2027 6th- or 7th-round pick.
Barton, 6-foot-2 and 237 pounds, played in 17 games with 14 starts for the Broncos in 2024, with 106 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1.5 sacks, 5 pass deflections, and 1 fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. He left for a 3-year, $21 million contract with the Titans in March 2025.
“Under a new coaching regime, the Titans selected linebacker Anthony Hill in the second round of this year’s draft, which may indicate that Barton could land on the trade block,” Moton wrote. “Linebacker Cedric Gray is a probable starter. If Hill picks up head coach Robert Saleh’s scheme at training camp, Barton may be the No. 3 linebacker on the depth chart. He would likely draw interest on the trade market after logging 81 tackles (four for loss), three interceptions and 11 pass breakups last season.”
Cody Barton Could Be Cost-Effective Option
Another plus for Barton, besides his familiarity with Denver’s defensive schemes, is that he’s not expensive — his $6.51 million salary for 2026 doesn’t make him cost-prohibitive.
Getting Barton, 29, would essentially mean a 3rd starter at inside linebacker, which seems smart with 1 of the current starters, Alex Singleton, having dealt with serious injury issues in recent years and turning 33 this season.
Before 2025, Barton had 3 consecutive years of over 100 tackles on 3 different teams.
Barton was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round (No. 88 overall) of the 2019 NFL draft out of Utah and backed up future Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner for his first 3 seasons before becoming a full-time starter in 2022, when he finished with 136 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2.0 sacks, 4 TFL and 6 pass deflections.
He played in 2023 on a 1-year, $3.5 million contract with the Washington Commanders and finished with 121 tackles in 13 starts. Barton played in 2024 on a 1-year, $2.5 million contract with the Broncos.
Broncos Signed 2 Starting Inside LBs in Offseason
The Broncos signed both of their projected starting inside linebackers to new contracts this offseason.
Justin Strnad, 29, signed a 3-year, $18 million contract on March 8 and signed Singleton to a 2-year, $15 million contract 1 day later.
“The Broncos are bringing back a key member of their defense,” The Athletic’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account. “LB Justin Strnad is returning to Denver on a 3-year deal worth 18 million with 10 million guaranteed. 5.1 million is guaranteed at signing per sources. A smart player that had options elsewhere.”
Strnad, 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, has been invaluable the last 2 years with starter Alex Singleton missing time to injuries both years and highly-priced free agent linebacker Dre Greenlaw missing 9 games due to injuries and suspension in 2025.
Drafted in the 5th round (No. 178 overall) out of Wake Forest in the 2020 NFL draft, Strnad missed his entire rookie season with a wrist injury suffered in training camp.
Since then, he’s been one of the most durable players on the roster, playing in 85 out of a possible 87 regular-season and postseason games since 2021.
While Strnad started 5 games in 2021, he didn’t start another game until 2024, but he’s started 8 games each of the last 2 seasons. He had career highs of 73 tackles, 8 TFL, 3.0 sacks, and 3 pass deflections in 2024 as the Broncos snapped an 8-year playoff drought.
In 2025, Strnad had 58 tackles to go with 4.5 sacks, 5 TFL, 8 QB hits, 3 pass deflections, and his 1st career interception.
Broncos Trade Pitch Brings Back $21 Million Defender