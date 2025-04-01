Broncos Trade Pitch Lands $117 Million Champion After Reaction to Speculation

The Denver Broncos are positioned to go in any number of directions in the 2025 draft following an aggressive free agency. However, the Broncos could also use their draft capital for a trade for a proven option.

Bleacher Report’s Mitch Milani suggested the Broncos do just that, and offered Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill as a target amid his eyebrow-raising social media activity.

In Milani’s proposal, the Broncos would send the No. 20 overall pick to the Dolphins for Hill.

Broncos get:

Tyreek Hill

2025 fourth-round pick (No. 116)

Dolphins get:

2025 first-round pick (No. 20)

“This one was a little tricky,” Milani said during a live stream on March 31. “Denver could maybe pick a weapon with their first pick, with their first round selection. So I was thinking, ‘Why wouldn’t Denver, a team that is going to be competing this year, not just trade their first-round pick for Tyreek Hill? And I understand that Tyreek also comes with a $30 million contract, his contract this season. By the way, is actually fairly affordable.

“Next year, it’s outrageous. But this year it’s pretty manageable, okay, so the team that would be trading for him this year might have to restructure if they want him a little bit more long-term. But for this season, it’s fairly manageable.”

Hill, 31, is in Year 2 of a three-year, $90 million contract with $117.3 million in career earnings.

He caught 81 passes for 959 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024. It was his first season with fewer than 1,000 receiving yards since 2019 and the first time he was not a Pro Bowler.

Tyreek Hill Trade Would Bring Championship Pedigree to Broncos

Hill entered the league as a fifth-round pick (No. 165 overall) in the 2016 draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl in 2018, but the team traded him to the Dolphins in 2022.

The outspoken wideout made waves as the season ended, saying he wanted a trade.

Hill later walked back those comments, going so far as to apologize for stirring the pot. But he recently shared a post speculating he is the “biggest draft night player trade candidate.”

Hill, an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, was voted the No. 1 player on the NFL’s Top 100 list entering 2024. However, Hill rejected another social media rumor that he would be open to a trade to a contender as “another false narrative.”

The Broncos have avoided potential malcontents, and a trade for Hill may not fit that.

Broncos Can Fill Need & Build ‘Fastest Offense’ in NFL

Milani touted Hill’s versatility and how well it could complement the rest of the Broncos’ skill players around Nix.

“He can do so many things. Okay, you’ve got Marvin Mims. You’ve got [Troy] Franklin, right? These guys can fly. You add Tyreek Hill with that, it’s the fastest offense in the league, arguably. You got the fastest offense in the league,” Milani said. “[Jaleel] McLaughlin there. Evan Engram there, who’s also fast for a tight end, all right? Courtland Sutton is still your big X wide receiver, which basically kind of takes pressure off Tyreek to be the player that you can move around.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said a veteran wideout was a need.

“I think that would be an awesome fit with the quarterback, with what the offense brings. It’s very similar to what Miami already kind of does. So there’s a lot to like about that. Plus, there would be the extra added energy of returning to play the Chiefs twice a year. That would also be pretty fun,” Milani said.

“I think it would take the Denver Broncos over the top. I think their biggest needs are running back wide receiver playmaker. So, yeah, I think Bo Nix would certainly thrive with a guy like Tyreek Hill. It’s hard not to.”