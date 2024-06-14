Shocking Trade Proposal Sends Broncos’ $60 Million WR to NFC East

The Denver Broncos have a highly-paid star player in wide receiver Courtland Sutton who wants more money and has implied he might not be at training camp if his demands aren’t met.

The Broncos could rid themselves of this particular problem and get back some much-needed draft capital in a “shocking” trade proposal from Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport that sends Sutton and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a “2025 Conditional Day 2 Pick” and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Sutton still has two years left on a 4-year, $60.8 million contract extension he signed in Nov. 2021 that is scheduled to pay him $13.6 million in 2024 and $14 million in 2025.

Sutton hasn’t had over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2019 — his only Pro Bowl season — and is the last Bronco to pass that mark for either rushing yards or receiving yards.

“The Dallas Cowboys are allegedly ‘all-in’ on the 2024 campaign,” Davenport wrote. “But the team has some potentially glaring needs at running back and wide receiver that could prevent it from repeating as NFC East champions.

“Sutton would fill one of those needs — an upgraded WR2 opposite star CeeDee Lamb. Given the team’s questions at running back, the Dallas offense may have to lean on quarterback Dak Prescott and the passing game more than ever. In a contract year for Prescott in which quarterback salaries continue to climb”

If Broncos Want to Tank, Trade Sutton

If the Broncos just want to tank the 2024 season and go for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, then the move might be to trade Sutton as soon as possible … and almost certainly guarantee they have one of the NFL’s worst records this season.

That’s because Sutton is the only reliable pass-catching option on the roster — something that might not matter with the trio of rookie Bo Nix, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham vying to be the starting quarterback.

Sutton is entering his seventh season in Denver after the Broncos drafted him in the second round (No. 40 overall) of the 2018 NFL draft out of SMU — a stretch in which he’s played with 10 different starting quarterbacks even though he’s been able to have at least 50 receptions and 700 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons.

In 2023, Sutton led Denver with 59 receptions for 772 receiving yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns

Elite Wide Receivers Garnering Record Paydays

The market for NFL wide receivers has never been better in terms of the record paydays being handed out to stars — value that could only serve to help Sutton as he seeks more money.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson reset the entire market for the position when he signed a 4-year, $140 million contract extension on June 3 that included $110 million in guaranteed money.

Similar deals should be on the way for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Lamb.

In the months preceding Jefferson’s record-setting contract, there were also massive contract extensions signed by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (3 years, $96 million) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (4 years, $120 million).