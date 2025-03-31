Trade Proposal Lands Broncos Additional First Round Pick

The Denver Broncos found the key to their future in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft when they took quarterback Bo Nix at No. 12 overall.

Now, with Nix established as one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks and the Broncos coming off their first playoff appearance in a decade, the 2025 draft takes on even more importance for building sustained success in the future.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed a trade that would land the Broncos a second first round pick in 2025 — swapping their 2026 first round pick and 2025 second round pick (No. 51 overall) in exchange for the Eagles’ first round pick (No. 32 overall) and third round pick (No. 96) overall.

The Broncos already hold the No. 20 overall pick in the first round.

“Sean Payton has also been on the other side of this sort of move,” Barnwell wrote. “In 2011, the then-Saints coach sent his second-round pick and a future first-rounder to the Patriots, drafting running back Mark Ingram late in the first round. Now, Payton’s Broncos need a running back to help out Bo Nix. If they don’t take a back at No. 20, they might want to grab him here to get ahead of the Browns, Raiders and Cowboys in Round 2, teams that have needs at the position.”

Broncos Desperately Need Help at Running Back

Getting an extra first round pick means the Broncos could almost certainly use one of those picks on the position they need an answer for most at running back.

There are currently 2 running backs with first round grades and a handful of others just on the verge in a surprisingly deep draft at the position.

With Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty likely off the board, the DNVR podcast went over the pros and cons of the Broncos taking North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton in the first round and how it seems more like Hampton is a “lock” to end up in Denver.

From DNVR on March 26: “(Hampton) is a workhorse. You know, this is a guy that there’s honestly like no real holes in the profile when you’re looking at Omarion Hampton. He creates his own yardage. He’s so physical. He’s shown the ability to operate in a couple of different versions of that UNC offense, where obviously it really went through him this past year … and he’s got good hands. He can be a three down back … I’ve talked with coaches on that (UNC) coaching staff and they all rave about him. He doesn’t say much, but carries a big stick.”

Denver Has Unique Window Ahead With Nix

With a 4-year, $18.6 million rookie contract, Nix’s value over the next 2 seasons becomes the key to the Broncos establishing themselves as one of the AFC’s elite teams beyond that.

In the NFL, nothing is more valuable to an NFL team than a quarterback performing at an elite level on their rookie contract. Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put Nix on his list of the NFL’s “Most Underpaid Players” on March 28.

“This one’s simple,” Gagnon wrote. “Nix is already a steady franchise quarterback and is on track to become a star at the sport’s most critical position. Yet 38 quarterbacks have higher salaries than the 2024 No. 12 overall pick at $4.7 million per season. ”