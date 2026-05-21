Broncos Called Out After Parting Ways With $63 Million Starter

The Denver Broncos seemingly telegraphed their eventual decision to let John Franklin-Myers leave in free agency. However, their plan in the aftermath has come across as half-hearted in some ways.

Franklin-Myers signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency this offseason.

Despite being an interior defensive lineman, Franklin-Myers was critical to the Broncos’ defensive success over the past two seasons. Denver reached the AFC Championship Game last season thanks in large part to their defense. Their league-leading pass rush keyed it.

John Franklin-Myers Fuels Broncos Critique

After watching the Broncos extend several of his teammates, including several of his fellow defensive front members, Franklin-Myers signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Titans, reuniting with head coach Robert Saleh.

Saleh was Franklin-Myers’ head coach with the New York Jets. The Broncos acquired Franklin-Myers in a draft-day trade with the Jets in 2024.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell listed the lack of a replacement as Denver’s “worst” deal of the offseason.

“The Broncos had a championship-caliber defense last season, and Franklin-Myers was one of the many players who helped Denver come within a quarterback injury of potentially making it to the Super Bowl,” Barnwell wrote on May 21.

“It wasn’t a surprise that Franklin-Myers left for former coach Robert Saleh’s Titans this offseason, especially after Tennessee cleared out a space in the lineup by trading T’Vondre Sweat. But the Broncos haven’t done much to replace the veteran, as their only addition so far was third-round pick Tyler Onyedim.”

Franklin-Myers tallied the sixth-most sacks among interior defensive linemen over the past two seasons combined, per Stathead.

Like the Broncos, he telegraphed his mindset to sign a big deal, regardless of their decision.

Barnwell noted that he was not necessarily criticising Onyedim, 2025 third-round pick Sai’vion Jones, or 2022 fourth-rounder Eiyoma Uwazurike. The same is true about the Broncos’ plan to have them step up in Franklin-Myers’ absence.

However, the Broncos have Super Bowl goals, as underscored by their trade with the Miami Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle.

“General manager George Paton probably was trying to protect the compensatory picks the Broncos earned for losing Franklin-Myers and P.J. Locke in free agency,” Barnwell wrote. “With that formula now locked, it’s a surprise that Denver wasn’t more aggressive in pursuing a veteran such as Calais Campbell, who signed with the Ravens, to help become part of the defensive line rotation.”

The Broncos can still pursue an option like Cameron Jordan.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton drafted Jordan during his time in the same position with the New Orleans Saints.

However, Paton, Payton, and the Broncos certainly appear prepared to enter the 2026 regular season as constructed, with their current in-house candidates in line to replace Franklin-Myers’ snaps up front.

Broncos Plan Facing Minor Hurdle

The Broncos’ plan to replace Franklin-Myers has already encountered one speed bump, albeit relatively minor. Onyedim remains unsigned, as the last Broncos’ draft pick who has yet to come to terms.

The Denver Post’s Luca Evans noted that there is “some intrigue” around Onyedim’s deal. It “could take some time to come together — because of league circumstances.”

Evans cited 2025 second-round pick RJ Harvey and his classmates’ guaranteed money.

“When the dust cleared, Harvey wound up with 64% of his four-year rookie contract in guaranteed money at pick No. 60, a major increase from Bills safety Cole Bishop’s deal (53% guaranteed) at the same pick slot in 2024,” Evans wrote on May 20.

Inflation could continue into this year’s rookie-contract cycle. Multiple league sources told The Denver Post that draft picks around the top of 2026’s third round are watching Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck, the first pick (No. 65) in the third round, to see how his negotiations with Arizona play out.”

Carson Schwesinger of the Cleveland Browns and Jayden Higgins of the Houston Texans were key turning points in last offseason’s standoff.

Evans does not expect Onyedim’s delayed signing to linger too much longer, though.

He is one of the few players taken around the same time in the 2026 draft who remain unsigned. The NFL also slots rookie contracts. The guarantees and structure are the only parts left for teams and prospects to negotiate.