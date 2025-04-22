Broncos Sign Super Bowl Champion Amid All-Pro Candidate’s Return in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos added to their roster in free agency before the 2025 draft, now just days away, adding “legit competition” for long snapper Mitchell Fraboni in Zach Triner.

“Per wire, the Broncos signed long snapper Zach Triner. He’s from Assumption University,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on April 21. “Triner is legit competition for Mitch Fraboni. Triner, 34, was Tampa Bay’s long snapper for the better part of the previous six seasons.”

The veteran split the 2024 season between the Bucs and Miami Dolphins.

Triner, 34, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

He won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2020, snapping for the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers in all 16 regular-season and all four playoff games, and now joins the Broncos in free agency.

All-Pro Candidate Not ‘Safe’ After Broncos Sign Super Bowl Champ in Free Agency

Triner joins Fraboni, 28, another former UDFA who hails from Arizona State. The latter is entering his fourth NFL season, all spent with the Broncos. Fraboni has appeared in all 34 of Denver’s regular-season games over the past two seasons.

Fraboni also garnered eight All-Pro votes in 2024, three of which were first-place selections.

“Triner’s a vet, but worth keeping in mind the #Broncos gave Mitch Fraboni $1.7 million in guarantees this spring. $1.1 mil base and $600k signing bonus,” the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted on X in reaction to the news of Triner’s signing. “Obviously not you’re-safe-no-matter-what money, but they showed some confidence in their long snapper.”

Fraboni’s three-year, $4.2 million contract ranks 11th in total value, and his $1.7 million in practical guaranteed money ranks the same, per Spotrac.

Fraboni has earned $2.8 million in his career. Terms of Triner’s deal are not yet public. But the veteran is coming off a series of one-year pacts totaling $1.2 million with $5.4 million earned in his career. He is just the latest addition in a busy free agency for the Broncos.

Broncos Could Add Competition for New Punter

Fraboni and Triner may not be the only training camp competition among the specialists this summer. The Broncos lost punter Riley Dixon to the Buccaneers in free agency. They replaced him with former New York Giants punter Matt Haack.

However, the Broncos were linked to several options in free agency before making that move, including some that may come available this spring. They had Dixon compete during his tenure.

“As Denver looks for a punter, those suiting up in the UFL this spring includes Colby Wadman and Marquette King, who are familiar to Broncos fans,” The Broncos Wire’s John Heath posted on X in March. “Denver found recently re-signed longer snapper Mitchell Fraboni in the USFL in 2022 and OLB Dondrea Tillman in the UFL last spring.”

Im in a way different head space at this point in my life and would be glad to make a return to the Broncos organization and rewrite a new experience after my season in the UFL if they’re open to it. https://t.co/OsaVwkqbNT — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) March 17, 2025

Haack appeared in four games in 2024. He finished the season ranked 18th in yards per punt.

His 18th-place ranking and 47.0 YPP mark were both slightly ahead of Dixon’s (22nd, 46.7 YPP). He could be tough to beat in a camp competition, given his experience with trusted Sean Payton cohort and Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.

“Haack was Darren Rizzi’s punter in Miami,” Klis posted on X in March. “A left-footed, directional, hang-time type that is preferred in altitude environment.”

The Broncos also overhauled their specialists, signing veteran Trent Sherfield in free agency.

Denver averaged 8.7 yards allowed per punt return and 27.5 yards per punt, ranking 10th and 16th, respectively, in 2024. A new punter – one with the “preferred” style – and improved coverage units should help improve those figures.