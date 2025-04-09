Broncos Sign ‘King of Trash Talk’ to Contract in Free Agency: Report

The Denver Broncos are looking to bolster their roster, specifically their special teams units. The Broncos signed Carolina Panthers veteran and free agent Sam Franklin.

“The #Broncos are signing former #Panthers safety Sam Franklin to a 1-year deal, per source,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov reported in a post on X on April 8. “Franklin, a former undrafted free agent in 2020, spent the last five seasons in Carolina and totaled 105 tackles during his time there.”

Franklin, 29, was an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2020.

The Broncos also beat out some stiff competition for Franklin’s services, thanks in large part to new special teams coordinator, Darren Rizzi.

The Broncos offered Franklin an opportunity to compete for snaps at safety.

“Franklin received similar one-year offers from 17 teams according to his agent Harold Lewis,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on April 8. “What put the Broncos over the top were conversations he had with Rizzi, general manager George Paton and an indication he would be given a chance to compete for a defensive back spot.”

Per The Denver Post’s Luca Evans on April 8, the deal is worth up to $1.5 million.

Sam Franklin Talks Trash on Football Field

Footage of Franklin’s 99-yard interception off former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the 2023 season has made the rounds on social media in light of his signing. However, one fan referred to the Broncos’ new safety, Franklin, as “the king of trash talk.”

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud relayed an interaction with Franklin in which teammate Tytus Howard stepped in and shut the situation down.

It did not end well for Franklin, a team captain for the Panthers in 2024.

“It’s fourth-and-one on the goal line. We call a QB sneak, I sneak it in. And mind you, I’m already hot because the Panthers ain’t draft me. So I’m like, ‘All right. I want to show these cats,’” Stroud said on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game Podcast” in June 2024

“For some reason, we just ain’t really – we ain’t mesh well that day. I only threw for like 140 yards, like lowest in my career. It was crazy, so – and they wasn’t nothing. But so I sneak it in, I score, I throw the ball. ‘B**** a***’. I’m talking to the crowd, going crazy. And then bruh [Franklin] came, and he was like, ‘C.J., you ain’t even like that.’”

“I don’t even know bro name. ‘You ain’t even like that. You ain’t even like that.’ … 42. And Titus was like, ‘Man, n***. Shut up. Why your side tooth missing? And bruh whole .. his grill was gone,” Stroud said.

“He shut up. He ain’t say nothing the rest of the game. … I was dying, dog.”

In 2024, Franklin attempted to enter the opposing locker room, yelling for Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jose Ramirez to “meet me outside” following a game.

The incident began between Ramirez and Panthers cornerback Caleb Farley. Franklin later apologized to his teammates for his outburst and willingly awaited a decision from the NFL, which never came.

The Broncos will certainly want Franklin to keep his emotions in check.

Broncos Bolster Faulty Special Teams With Sam Franklin, Trent Sherfield

Franklin’s role with the Broncos seems otherwise set. He logged four defensive snaps for the Panthers in 2024, the fewest of his career, per Pro Football Reference.

His previous low was 88 defensive snaps.

Franklin joins a retooled Broncos special teams unit, which allowed the most yards per punt return and ranked 15th in YPR on kicks during the 2024 regular season. The Broncos also signed former Vikings veteran Trent Sherfield.

Both will help replace Tremon Smith, who signed with the Texans in free agency.