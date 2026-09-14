Broncos Make Final Decision on Active Roster vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos had a clean bill of health headed into Monday night’s regular-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, which only left some gamesmanship for putting together the final 53-man roster for the game.

Broncos inactives include RB Tyler Badie, 3rd-rd rookie DL Tyler Onyedim, rookie TE Dallen Bentley,” Broncos reporter Mike Klis wrote on ihs official X account on Monday. “4th-round rookie RB Jonah Coleman is up … 4th-rd rookie guard Kage Casey, vet DL Jordan Jackson also inactive.

Coleman seemed to be the bigger story in terms of who was or wasn’t on the active roster — the former Washington standout has created buzz from the moment he was drafted.

“Jonah Coleman is active and will make his NFL and Broncos debut tonight on Monday Night Football against the Chiefs,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account.

Coleman Called ‘Under the Radar’ Top NFL Rookie

ESPN’s Matt Bowen singled out Coleman, a 2026 4th-round pick (No. 108 overall), as the NFL’s top “Under the Radar” rookie in 2026.

“The Broncos landed Coleman in the fourth round, and the rookie has flashed this preseason,” Bowen wrote on September 5. “He has the foot quickness and vision to thrive in Denver’s rushing attack, but he also adds to the pass game with his receiving skills and blocking ability. Coleman is the third option for Denver in a committee with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey.”

Jonah Coleman Lit Up Stat Sheet for Huskies

Coleman filled up the stat sheet playing for the University of Washington.

“Broncos’ new RB Jonah Coleman can do it all,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Last two years at Washington, he racked up 1,811 rushing yards and 531 receiving yards.”

Coleman, 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds, drew pre-draft comparisons to former NFL star running back Maurice Jones-Drew — a 5-foot-7, 210-pound NFL All-Pro and 3-time Pro Bowler.

“Jonah Coleman was being compared to Maurice Jones-Drew during the pre-draft process,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Legit bowling ball; very tough to bring down.”