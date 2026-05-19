Broncos Urged to Sell High on Breakout WR in Ravens Trade Proposal

The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they acquired wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, and it immediately sparked questions about the future of some of the team’s younger pass catchers. One name that continues to surface in trade speculation is second-year receiver Troy Franklin after a breakout 2025 campaign.

In a recent trade proposal from NFL analyst Jack Ramsey, the Broncos were encouraged to consider dealing Franklin to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for significant draft capital.

Ramsey argued that Franklin’s combination of production, age and team-friendly contract could make him an attractive target for contenders looking to strengthen their receiving corps.

Franklin finished last season with 65 catches for 709 yards and six touchdowns while helping Denver win 14 games. He also remains on a very inexpensive rookie deal, carrying cap hits under $1.5 million over the next two seasons.

The proposed trade package would send Franklin and a 2028 fifth-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round selection. Ramsey noted that while the price might initially seem steep, Franklin’s value has increased significantly following his strong second season and cheap contract status.

Broncos Could Capitalize on Franklin’s Rising Value

Denver is not currently in a position where it needs to move Franklin. In fact, the Broncos have repeatedly praised his development after a difficult rookie season. However, Ramsey pointed out that general manager George Paton has never been afraid to move players if the long-term value benefits the roster.

The article referenced Paton’s previous decision to trade receiver Devaughn Vele for a fourth-round pick, a move that was heavily criticized at first but later helped Denver acquire rookie running back Jonah Coleman.

That history could make Denver more willing to entertain calls if Franklin’s market continues to grow.

Franklin’s value is also tied heavily to the structure of his contract. Productive receivers on rookie deals are among the most valuable assets in the NFL, especially for contenders trying to manage cap space around expensive quarterbacks and veteran stars.

Ramsey argued that Denver could potentially “sell high” after Franklin’s breakout season and use another premium Day 2 selection to continue building roster depth around quarterback Bo Nix.

Ravens Named as Logical Landing Spot

The Ravens were viewed as a natural fit in the proposal because of lingering questions surrounding their depth behind Zay Flowers. While Baltimore still believes in Rashod Bateman, Ramsey argued that Franklin could immediately provide another reliable weapon for Lamar Jackson in an AFC North race expected to be extremely competitive this season.

Baltimore also has the type of roster where future draft picks could land near the end of rounds if the team remains a Super Bowl contender. Denver, meanwhile, could view a future second-rounder as another opportunity to strengthen the roster through the draft, an area where the Broncos have consistently found contributors in recent years.

Despite the speculation, the proposal stressed that Denver should not actively shop Franklin unless a major offer surfaces.

The Broncos still believe the former Oregon standout can become a major piece of their offensive core moving forward. But if another team becomes aggressive enough, trade conversations could quickly become very real.