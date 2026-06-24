Broncos WR Troy Franklin Sends Message on His Role After Jaylen Waddle Trade

The Denver Broncos made a big play this offseason to upgrade their wide receiver corps. Rather than stand pat and pick at No. 30, Denver chose to send that pick out to the Dolphins for WR Jaylen Waddle, one of the more dynamic and productive receivers in the league.

Team speed was a big need for the Broncos, especially at wide receiver. But it does throw another player’s role into some question: fellow Broncos WR Troy Franklin. An adoptive brother of Denver QB Bo Nix, Franklin was a fourth-round pick in 2024 and has emerged into one of the more reliable offensive weapons on that team.

But as a smaller receiver who runs many of the same routes Waddle does, Franklin’s role is likely to change this season. He spoke on what that might look like.

Denver Broncos WR Troy Franklin on Adapting to a Changing Role

“He’s a guy who’s coming in who’s a first-rounder,” Franklin told Luca Evans of The Denver Post on Tuesday, via NBC’s Charean Williams. “We traded high value for him, and he’s going to get his touches, you know?”

“But I think the same thing to where we’re not just going to be predictable…. ‘Oh, yeah, we’re giving 17 [Waddle] the ball every play.’ It’s just one of those deals where I think we just always gotta be ready.”

Last season, Franklin had 65 receptions for 704 yards and six touchdowns, a big step up from his rookie production when he had 28 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

“Obviously, I think it’s a bit of both,” Franklin said on having a smaller role but more quality looks. “You got a guy coming in like that — obviously he’s getting paid more than me, or whatever the case is. I feel like that’s the thought any receiver has when they get somebody coming into the receiver room, you know?”

“But I know me, personally, I’m always up for a challenge, competition,” Franklin continued. “I think I’m hyper-competitive. I know what I can do out there, man. Especially just building off of last year. And I’m just building now, with him there. Trying to figure out my role in the offense now, and all that good stuff. And it’s been going good, man.”

New Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle is a Speed Demon

Waddle is fast. Like, really fast. He’s good, too. The No. 6 overall pick in 2021, Waddle eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie. His best season came in 2022, when he had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns.

Though he’s dealt with some injuries and inconsistent quarterback play in the years since, make no mistake: Waddle is one of the most talented receivers in the game today. And he now goes to an offense that will put his unique skillset to best use.