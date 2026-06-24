Hi, Subscriber

Broncos WR Troy Franklin Sends Message on His Role After Jaylen Waddle Trade

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Broncos WR Troy Franklin
Getty
DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 26: Troy Franklin #11 of the Denver Broncos celebrate after his receiving touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the game at Empower Field At Mile High on October 26, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos made a big play this offseason to upgrade their wide receiver corps. Rather than stand pat and pick at No. 30, Denver chose to send that pick out to the Dolphins for WR Jaylen Waddle, one of the more dynamic and productive receivers in the league.

Team speed was a big need for the Broncos, especially at wide receiver. But it does throw another player’s role into some question: fellow Broncos WR Troy Franklin. An adoptive brother of Denver QB Bo Nix, Franklin was a fourth-round pick in 2024 and has emerged into one of the more reliable offensive weapons on that team.

But as a smaller receiver who runs many of the same routes Waddle does, Franklin’s role is likely to change this season. He spoke on what that might look like.

Denver Broncos WR Troy Franklin on Adapting to a Changing Role

New Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle

GettyMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 28: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

“He’s a guy who’s coming in who’s a first-rounder,” Franklin told Luca Evans of The Denver Post on Tuesday, via NBC’s Charean Williams. “We traded high value for him, and he’s going to get his touches, you know?”

“But I think the same thing to where we’re not just going to be predictable…. ‘Oh, yeah, we’re giving 17 [Waddle] the ball every play.’ It’s just one of those deals where I think we just always gotta be ready.”

Last season, Franklin had 65 receptions for 704 yards and six touchdowns, a big step up from his rookie production when he had 28 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

“Obviously, I think it’s a bit of both,” Franklin said on having a smaller role but more quality looks. “You got a guy coming in like that — obviously he’s getting paid more than me, or whatever the case is. I feel like that’s the thought any receiver has when they get somebody coming into the receiver room, you know?”

“But I know me, personally, I’m always up for a challenge, competition,” Franklin continued. “I think I’m hyper-competitive. I know what I can do out there, man. Especially just building off of last year. And I’m just building now, with him there. Trying to figure out my role in the offense now, and all that good stuff. And it’s been going good, man.”

New Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle is a Speed Demon

Broncos WR Troy Franklin

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 14: Troy Franklin #11 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on December 14, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Waddle is fast. Like, really fast. He’s good, too. The No. 6 overall pick in 2021, Waddle eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie. His best season came in 2022, when he had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns.

Though he’s dealt with some injuries and inconsistent quarterback play in the years since, make no mistake: Waddle is one of the most talented receivers in the game today. And he now goes to an offense that will put his unique skillset to best use.

Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

0 Comments

Broncos WR Troy Franklin Sends Message on His Role After Jaylen Waddle Trade

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x