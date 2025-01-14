Broncos Urged to Prioritize Key Role for Sean Payton’s Offense

The Denver Broncos season is over, but their future brings renewed optimism after earning the franchise’s first playoff berth in nine years. And with an expressed directive from Broncos head coach Sean Payton to “have a good offseason,” the period is key.

ESPN’s staff suggested this offseason be the one in which the Broncos finally fill a critical void in Payton’s offense: the long sought-after “Joker.”

All of Payton’s best offenses have featured one and the Broncos have yet to find theirs.

“Biggest offseason priority: Find the ‘Joker.’ In coach Sean Payton’s best offenses in New Orleans, he had what he called a ‘Joker’ in the offense, which was often a running back who offered versatility in the passing and run game with their ability to line up all over the formation,” ESPN’s staff wrote on January 13.

“He had hoped tight end Greg Dulcich would be that player in Denver, but it did not transpire and Dulcich was released earlier this season.”

Play

Over The Cap projects the Broncos to have $48 million in cap space this offseason. They can create more with strategic cuts, extensions, and/or restructures. The Broncos will also have seven picks in the 2025 draft, giving them multiple avenues to address their roster issues.

Whether or not filling the “Joker” role will qualify remains to be seen, though.

Sean Payton May Have Broken Own Rule on Broncos ‘Joker’

Payton outlined what the “Joker” role in his offense entails, going so far as to limit it to tight ends and running backs.

“We use the term ‘Joker’ where we can get match-ups,” Payton told reporters in June 2023. “The trick sometimes is trying to predict what you’re going to get defensively: if you’re going to get a nickel package or a base package.

“The ‘Joker’ player for us is – it’s not a receiver. It’s either a running back or a tight end with exceptional ball skills, and then you can work matchups. And we’ve had that at the running back – Reggie Bush was a joker. Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara. Those were all unique players not just in the running game but they had passing game skill sets that allowed you to do multiple things.”

However, Marvin Mims Jr., a wide receiver by trade, seemingly filled that role this season.

“Marvin Mims in this ‘Joker’ or gadget player role has given the #Broncos a much-needed playmaker in their offense,” the MileHighHuddle handle noted in a post on X in November. “He has come up big in back-to-back weeks.”

Mims was named an All-Pro returner for the second straight season. He also set career highs, catching 39 passes for 503 yards and 6 touchdowns on 52 targets and 42 yards on 13 carries.

“Sean Payton turned Marvin Mims into the best Joker in the NFL,” a fan posted on January 5.

Payton has not deemed Mims the “Joker,” so the Broncos could continue searching for one this coming offseason and Mims continues progressing as a receiver. In that sense, he could check off another box.

Broncos Must Expand Passing Game

The Broncos need more from Bo Nix and the passing game. That could mean Mims taking another step as a receiver. It could also entail adding another wideout opposite Courtland Sutton or finding a complement at running back or tight end.

Nix finished the season sixth in passing attempts and touchdown passes. However, he was 12th in passing yards during the regular season.

His 6.7 air yards per attempt ranked 25th among qualifiers, per Pro Football Reference.

Part of that is a function of Payton’s offense, which calls for short, quick passes in rhythm. But the Broncos need a field-stretching element, which could be rookie wideouts Devaugn Vele or Troy Franklin.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1878504796497608890

Both players are deep threats in different ways. But they are also young players. They must take steps forward this offseason to fulfill the roles the Broncos need them to next season.