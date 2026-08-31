Broncos Sign ‘Smart’ Edge Defender as Jonathon Cooper Video Surfaces

The Denver Broncos have some additional help to get them through their time without Jonathon Cooper, whose latest decision figures to only further delay his 2026 regular-season debut, adding Johnny Walker back into the fold.

“OLB Johnny Walker, waived yesterday, said the plan is sign with #Broncos practice squad,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported on X on August 31.

And they did, confirming the news with a post on X later in the day after reports circulated.

Broncos Re-Sign Johnny Walker

“#Broncos also are re-signing OLB Johnny Walker to their practice squad, per source,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported in a post on X on August 31, noting Walker “spent his entire rookie year last season on IR.”

Walker told Tomasson that the preseason “was huge for me. My body feels good. I’m looking to just keep on improving.”

He profiled as a high-IQ player coming out of Missouri.

“Walker won’t mix it up at the point of attack with an abundance of aggression, but his flashes as a pass rusher give evaluators something to think about. He’s long-limbed with an adequate frame and works hard to keep his weight up. He can accelerate to the top and trim the edge with his flexibility,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in 2024.

“Smart in working back under and into the pocket when the tackle has the edge cut off. Walker has proven he can produce pressures and sacks, but he needs to be more diversified and skilled to earn a spot as a designated pass rusher in the pros.

Walker had 18.5 sacks in his five seasons with the Tigers, including 9.5 sacks in 2024 before turning pro.

His potential is intriguing because the Broncos have Cooper’s situation lingering over them.

Jonathon Cooper Court Video Surfaces

Cooper pled not guilty to charges stemming from alleged domestic violence incidents involving a former girlfriend. Klis shared a clip of the $60 million pass rusher exiting the courtroom on Monday.

“#Broncos’ OLB Jonathon Cooper leaves Douglas County conference room with attorney Harvey Steinberg and his mother Jessica Moorman,” Klis posted on X on August 31, including the clip. “Cooper pled ‘not guilty’ to all 5 charges against him. Jury by trial Nov 10, 12, 13 in Douglas County Courtroom. Judge Daniel Warhola will preside.”

Notably, Cooper’s court dates all take place during the Broncos’ bye week in Week 10.

He is on the commissioner’s exempt list while his situation is reviewed, which means the Broncos could be without him at least through that date.

The other side is that the NFL could always deliver its decision before the courts do, which is essentially what they have done with his going on the current restricted list ahead of the upcoming trial.

Walker will not replace Cooper, but he at least sticks around to show the Broncos he belongs.