Broncos Player Speaks on Lawsuit as Plaintiff’s Comments Signal Bad News

A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against Denver Broncos rookie offensive lineman Clay Webb, one of three plaintiffs named in the filing, in April. Webb’s representation also notified all 32 NFL teams of the ruling.

Webb told The Denver Post’s Luca Evans, “I hope everyone can look past” the incident, which occurred while he was in high school, and focus on his NFL career.

However, the legal process remains unresolved as far as the aggrieved party is concerned.

Per Evans, legal representation for Cole Hapach, whose father filed the lawsuit against Webb, framing the incident as a matter of “bullying” after his son drank from a bottle tainted by Webb, plans to file an appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court.

“This is just a horrible situation,” Hapach said, per Evans in comments published on May 10. “I wouldn’t pray it on my worst enemy, what I’ve been through with this.

“Somebody needs to pay for what happened,” Hapach told Evans.

Evans noted some pre-draft projections called for Webb to come off the board as early as the second round. The Broncos landed Webb as an undrafted free agent. While he has a chance to stick on the 53-man roster, he missed out on millions of dollars.

The final pick of Day 2 (No. 132) of the 2025 draft was wide receiver Tai Felton of the Minnesota Vikings.

Felton received a four-year, $6.1 million contract. Webb signed a two-year, $2.9 million pact.

Clay Webb’s Plan to Foil Locker Room Theft Led to Federal Lawsuit

“I wish everyone respect, going forward, from this,” Webb told Evans. “I hope that one thing isn’t what people judge me by.”

According to 9News’ Mike Klis, in an attempt to thwart a thief plaguing the locker room at his alma mater, the Broncos rookie, Webb, “ejaculated into a sports drink bottle” that Hapach obtained after a third party removed it and subsequently drank from.

“While this was an unfortunate event for all parties involved, Clay never had any ill intent. He never met the plaintiff before the incident, and something that started out as a joke ended with a mishap,” Webb’s representation, Athletes Perspective Group, said in a statement, per Klis on May 8. “We are grateful for the Broncos organization believing in Clay.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton raved about Webb to reporters, even regarding the rookie discussing the incident.

Evans noted a “key” to Webb’s situation that likely bolsters the Broncos’ faith in his character.

Hapach was not “specifically” targeted by Webb, who did not “have any intention of” going after the former, and Evans noted that “all parties” agreed to that. Additionally, Hapach’s lawyer, Eric Artrip, agreed with the court’s ruling that Webb could not be tied to the “subsequent bullying.”

Per Evans, Hapach was the “target of constant homophobic slurs,” had a Powerade bottle “tossed” at his house, and transferred to a private school as a result of the incident.

Clay Webb’s Wrestling Background a Potential Advantage for Broncos

Webb finished his high school wrestling career with a 45-1 record and 38 pins, per The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Webb is proud of that background, and it could help him on the interior of the Broncos’ line.

“The athleticism and muscle movement from wrestling definitely translate directly to playing on the offensive line, especially inside. I feel like every offensive lineman should be a wrestler first. It taught me a lot about how to move my body,” Webb told Melo in an interview published in March.

“That’s how I learned how to move a person. It helped me with conditioning and keeping my weight at a good number for an entire season as well. Every offensive lineman should be a wrestler. I really believe that.”

I like to get up in your face and grab onto you. You’re not escaping my grip,” Webb told Melo. “When I grab onto a defender, I can move him pretty well. That’s probably my best trait.

Webb also touted his athleticism, all of which could help him secure a roster spot.