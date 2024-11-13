Broncos Assistant Coach Announces Resignation From Sean Payton’s Staff: Report

The Denver Broncos are going through an emotional week. First was their last-second loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10 and, now, the resignation of one of head coach Sean Payton’s assistants.

Broncos assistant head coach/special teams Mike Westhoff is stepping down to “monitor a potential health issue.”

The 76-year-old coach experienced vision issues and underwent an MRI among other testing.

“After consulting with doctors and several positive conversations with Sean Payton, Westhoff made the difficult decision to head home to Florida,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on November 12.

Westhoff released a statement on the decision which Pelissero also shared as part of his preliminary report.

“It’s not easy to make this decision, but this was a wake-up call that I needed to put my health first,” Westhoff said, per Pelissero. “This team is very much headed in the right direction with a strong foundation and a winning culture. I’m grateful to Sean for giving me the opportunity to contribute to a first-class organization and wish the Broncos the very best.”

“After the Broncos had what would have been a short, game-winning field goal attempt blocked on the game’s final play to lose, 16-14 Sunday to Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium, Westhoff’s eye symptoms returned during the plane ride home,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on November 11.

“The Broncos’ special teams units will continue to be led by coordinator Ben Kotwica and assistant coach Chris Banjo but Westhoff’s expertise will no longer be available, at least not in person at Broncos Park.”

Sean Payton Hoped to Keep Mike Westhoff With Broncos

Westhoff was in his second season as the Broncos’ special teams coordinator. He was previously with Payton in the same role for the New Orleans Saints.

A 46-year coaching veteran with 33 years of NFL experience, Westhoff also had stints with the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets. Westhoff, who has coached the offensive line and tight ends in his career, also proved himself at the collegiate level.

“Westhoff had retired twice before as an NFL special teams coordinator/consultant,” Klis wrote. “The first time was after the 2012 season with the New York Jets. He was out of coaching five years when Payton lured him to New Orleans in mid-November 2017 to help fix the Saints’ special teams.”

Payton understandably wanted to keep his confidant around if possible.

“Sean Payton was hoping Westhoff could stay on,” Klis said in a follow-up post on X. “But Westhoff decided with his 77th birthday two months away it was best not to push it and is heading back to Florida as we X.”

Broncos Special Teams Unit’s Week 10 Gaffe Belies Rankings

The Broncos’ special teams unit was the scapegoat of Week 10. But the unit is otherwise having a decent season.

Wil Lutz has the seventh-most attempts and ranks fifth among kickers with at least 21 tries in field goal percentage at 85.7%. Riley Dixon ranks ninth among punters with at least 40 attempts in yards per punt at 48.6 YPP.

The coverage units have been solid too.

The Broncos have allowed the seventh-fewest yards per kick return and the 11th-fewest yards per punt return.