Broncos Should Seek Trade for $25 Million NFL All-Pro WR From NFC South

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen.

If you’re waiting for the Denver Broncos to make a big splash in free agency in the offseason, you might want to put those hopes on hold until 2026.

That’s when the Broncos will finally be free of the $85 million in dead cap money from the Russell Wilson contract and can become a player again with the NFL’s top free agents — something they will no doubt do with owner and Wal-Mart heir Rob Walton’s estimated $77.4 billion fortune.

That doesn’t mean the Broncos shouldn’t look to make moves in 2025. Especially not with an up-and-coming team led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix — a player who will need more than just veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton to throw to moving forward.

One of the moves the Broncos could make to make sure there’s not a drop off after Nix’s rookie season would be to bring in veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen via an offseason trade with the Carolina Panthers.

In 2025, Thielen will be in the final season of a 3-year, $25 million free agent contract signed in March 2023 — due to be paid a manageable $6.75 million.

With the Panthers in full-on rebuilding mode they might be willing to part ways with the 34-year-old for a mid-round draft pick — possibly the Broncos’ 2025 fourth round pick or one of their 2025 sixth round picks depending on how gung-ho Carolina is to revamp its roster.

Thielen Went From Undrafted NFL All-Pro With Vikings

Thielen starred at NCAA Division II Minnesota State before going undrafted in 2013. He spent all of that year on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad before making the team’s 53-man roster in 2014 and becoming a special teams standout over the next 2 seasons.

In 2016, Thielen led the Vikings with 967 receiving yards then earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2017 with 1,276 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns and made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2017 and 2018.

Thielen cashed out with a 4-year, $64 million contract extension with the Vikings in April 2019 but never cracked 1,000 receiving yards in his final 4 seasons in Minnesota. He did have a career high 14 touchdowns in 2020 to go with 74 receptions for 925 yards.

Thielen signed a 3-year, $25 million free agent contract with the Panthers in March 2023 and has been one of the NFL’s best wide receivers over the last month since returning from a hamstring injury, including 20 receptions for 258 yards and 1 touchdown over the last 3 games in 1-score losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Broncos Could Continue to Build WR Room in NFL Draft

If you look at the last 2 NFL drafts for the Broncos, you’ll see a pattern start to emerge — head coach Sean Payton is going with strength by numbers at wide receiver. That might make going after a player like Thielen a non-starter.

The Broncos have drafted 3 wide receivers in the last 2 drafts and all 3 of them are making significant contributions to the offense, with 2024 seventh round pick Devaughn Vele second on the team with 33 receptions for 377 yards and 1 touchdown, 2023 second round pick Marvin Mims fourth with 19 receptions for 267 yards and 2 touchdowns and 2024 fourth round pick Troy Franklin sixth with 21 receptions for 218 yards and 2 touchdowns.