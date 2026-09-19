While it might seem a little unfair to judge after 1 game in a Denver Broncos uniform, star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle shouldn’t expect much grace after what the Broncos did to bring him into the fold.
The Broncos gave up their 2026 1st-round pick to get Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, and they also took on his 3-year, $85.75 million contract.
That means that results are expected and there isn’t a learning curve. They need Waddle to produce immediately — not put up 1 reception for 2 yards and drop passes, as he did in a 31-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Waddle at the top of his list of NFL players with the most to prove headed into Week 2, as the Broncos return home to face another AFC contender in the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Waddle Called Broncos’ ‘Biggest Disappointment’
The Jaguars snapped the Broncos’ 11-game winning streak late in the 2025 regular season.
“You could reasonably say that every Denver Broncos player has a lot to prove entering Week 2,” Knox wrote on September 19. “The Broncos were the best team in the AFC during the 2025 regular season but looked to be entirely outclassed against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. While nobody played particularly well for Denver in Week 1, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was arguably the biggest disappointment. The Broncos acquired Waddle in a pre-draft trade with the Miami Dolphins that cost a first-round pick and more. Adding Waddle was supposed to boost quarterback Bo Nix, unlock Denver’s passing attack, and aid new offensive play-caller Davis Webb. After catching just one pass for two yards in his Denver debut, Waddle has a long way to go to prove that trading for him was worth it.”
Denver Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle Called NFL’s ‘Biggest Disappointment’