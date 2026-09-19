Denver Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle Called NFL’s ‘Biggest Disappointment’

While it might seem a little unfair to judge after 1 game in a Denver Broncos uniform, star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle shouldn’t expect much grace after what the Broncos did to bring him into the fold.

The Broncos gave up their 2026 1st-round pick to get Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, and they also took on his 3-year, $85.75 million contract.

That means that results are expected and there isn’t a learning curve. They need Waddle to produce immediately — not put up 1 reception for 2 yards and drop passes, as he did in a 31-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Waddle at the top of his list of NFL players with the most to prove headed into Week 2, as the Broncos return home to face another AFC contender in the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Waddle Called Broncos’ ‘Biggest Disappointment’

The Jaguars snapped the Broncos’ 11-game winning streak late in the 2025 regular season.