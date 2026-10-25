Jaylen Waddled Injury Update: Broncos WR Hurt Late in Cardinals Game

The Denver Broncos were cruising toward a win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 when a scary injury moment occurred — and one that could have a big impact on their future after star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle went down on a gadget play late in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos led 30-16 with under 5 minutes remaining when they called a pitch to Waddle, who was smushed into the ground by Cardinals defenders and appeared to injure his left shoulder.

“Jaylen Waddle down on the field after the gadget call,” Broncos reporter Andrew Mason wrote on his official X account. “Left shoulder into the ground hard. Very uncomfortable as he’s assisted off the ground.”

“Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle leaves the field slowly and heading for medical tent,” The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson wrote on his official X account.

Waddle had 4 receptions for 48 yards when he was injured.

“Waddle was grabbing up around his left chest/shoulder area after he landed on the football,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote on his official X account. “Was limited in practice a couple days this week with a chest issue.”

“Broncos Sideline Injury Update: Jaylen Waddle walked off the field wincing and gingerly moving his left hand around,” Broncos Radio’s Susie Wargin wrote on her official X account. “He was in the tent for a few minutes, then walked with staff to the Broncos locker room. He is questionable with a chest injury.”

Broncos Blasted for Calling Trick Play With Lead

The Broncos were lit up for calling a gimmicky play with such a big lead.

“Sometimes Sean Payton just can’t get out of his own way,” The Drive radio host Zach Bye wrote on X. “Running a trick play with under 5 min to play up 30-16. And it gets Jaylen Waddle hurt.”

Waddle wasn’t the only Broncos star hurt late in the win, which improved the Broncos to 5-2 as the first-place Kansas City Chiefs came to Denver in Week 8.

“Up big late, Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle has gone to the locker room with an arm injury and now Zach Allen has left the field,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on X. “Key players for Denver we should monitor.”