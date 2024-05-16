Broncos Assistant Coach Selected to Participate in Ongoing League Effort

Denver Broncos outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite spent six seasons in the NFL playing the position. A former undrafted free agent out of Washburn in 2011, Wilhoite split his career between the San Francisco 49ers (five seasons) and Seattle Seahawks (one season)

The Broncos are Wilhoite’s second team as a coach.

He began his coaching career under Broncos head coach Sean Payton while both were with the New Orleans Saints in 2019 as an assistant on special teams. Wilhoite moved to defense in 2020.

Wilhoite also spent two seasons coaching with the Los Angeles Chargers. He will participate in the NFL’s initiative to diversify the pipeline of up-and-coming coaching prospects, the Coach Accelerator Program in Nashville, Tennessee from May 20-22.

The Broncos assistant is one of 27 coaches participating.

“The program will provide senior women and minority prospects with leadership development sessions with football operations experts and facilitators, as well as time spent networking directly with club owners,” the NFL writes. “The effort is designed to continue building a diverse hiring pipeline for future head coach and general manager positions throughout the League.

“Each club nominated rising prospects to participate in the two-day Accelerator. In addition to leadership development and sessions on the business of football, attendees will engage in candid discussions on how to take the next step in becoming a coach or front office executive.”

This is the fifth edition of the event, which has taken place at the spring and winter meetings since 2022.

The league held its Front Office & General Manager Accelerator December 11-13 in Dallas, Texas.

Broncos Sign Former Bears 7th-Round Pick to Foster Camp Battle

The Broncos cut undrafted rookie free agent punter Nik Constantinou on May 13. Two days later, they added more competition for incumbent Riley Dixon. The Broncos signed former Chicago Bears punter Trenton Gill in free agency.

Gill was released after the Bears selected former Iowa punter Tory Taylor in the 2024 draft.

“Gill, 25, was a 7th-round draft pick of the Bears in 2002 and punted two seasons for the team,” 9 News Mike Klis wrote on May 15. “It’s not a complete surprise the Broncos are bringing in Gill as Riley Dixon wasn’t always consistent as their punter in 2023. Then again, Gill was also inconsistent.

“Dixon was 23rd in gross punting with a 46.3 yard average while Gill was 25th at 46.1. Dixon was 14th in net punting with a 42.3 yard average with Gill No. 32 at 38.0.”

Gill ranks 12th among the 14 players with at least 100 punts over the last two seasons, per Stathead. Dixon ranks eighth in that same subsection of players with an average that is 1.2 yards better than Gill’s.

At the very least, Gill can keep Dixon fresh and help with practices before the season.

Broncos Cut UDFA S Cam Allen

The Broncos had to make room for Gill, cutting UDFA safety Cam Allen to do so. Allen was a five-year performer at Purdue who finished his collegiate career with 203 total tackles – including eight tackles for loss – and 13 interceptions.

He also deflected 18 passes and forced four fumbles, showing his knack for making plays on the ball.

That lasting memory could warrant a second look in training camp.

The Broncos are unlikely to carry two punters into the regular or even preseason barring an injury to Dixon. And cornerback is as vulnerable to attrition as any other position. Additionally, teams play a lot of nickel and dime meaning more defensive backs on the field.