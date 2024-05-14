Broncos Announce New Contract for $13 Million Former 1st-Round Pick

The Denver Broncos changed their minds after rookie minicamp concluded.

Just days after parting with some players to make room for a multitude of undrafted free agents, the Broncos brought back two of them, most notably wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

“The Broncos have added a pair of players following rookie minicamp,” DenverBroncos.com’s Aric DiLalla wrote on May 13. “Denver signed veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and college free agent cornerback Quinton Newsome, the team announced Monday.”

Dorsett spent last season with the Broncos.

#Broncos Payton on Dorsett, who is on practice squad pic.twitter.com/J5GvhAfu6N — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 30, 2023

He failed to haul in any of his three targets in the regular season. Dorsett – who has already earned $13.8 million in his career – returns on a one-year, $1.1 million contract.

Dorsett entered the league as the No. 29 overall pick of the 2015 draft by the Indianapolis Colts after a four-year college career at Miami. He has also played for the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks.

Dorsett won a Super Bowl with the Patriots. He was also planning which jersey number he would wear this upcoming season before he got released.

Broncos WR Crowded After Draft, Free Agency

The 5-foot-10 wideout has 151 career receptions for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns. Dorsett returns to a crowded wide receiver room, with Courtland Sutton leading the way, though he is in the middle of a holdout for a new contract.

The Broncos still have Tim Patrick, Marvin Mims Jr., Josh Reynolds, rookie Troy Franklin, Brandon Johnson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and several other prospects.

It could still be an uphill climb for Dorsett to make the final roster.

“An honorable mention All-Big Ten player in 2022 and 2023, Newsome started 10 games as a senior and recorded 37 tackles, three passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery,” DiLalla wrote. “He wore No. 6 as one of 10 Huskers to earn single-digit numbers as the toughest players on the team.”

Newsome is also joining a crowded position on the Broncos’ roster, led by Pat Surtain II.

But Newsome’s toughness could earn him a spot on the practice squad. A rash of injuries can take even the strongest position groups around the NFL and reduce them to a shell of what they’re supposed to be. Newsome could prove to be valuable depth in the preseason.

Broncos Cut 2 After Bringing Back Phillip Dorsett

The Broncos had to make room on the roster for Dorsett and Newsome and did so by cutting a pair of undrafted free agents.

Punter Nik Constantinou and wide receiver Lincoln Victor both hit free agency after brief stints

Constantinou began his collegiate career as a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s best punter, and he finished with several other notable finishes for accolades, including All-SEC First Team in 2021. The Broncos have veteran punter Riley Dixon to handle duties in-season.

Victor is a 5-foot-10 pass-catcher out of Washington. He led the former Pac-12 with 8.1 receptions per game, third-most in the nation last season.

There could be a practice squad spot for Victor in Denver if he doesn’t catch on elsewhere.